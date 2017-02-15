sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,08 Euro		-0,008
-9,09 %
WKN: A143BF ISIN: CA24380K1057 Ticker-Symbol: DEP 
Aktie:
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DEEPMARKIT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEEPMARKIT CORP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DEEPMARKIT CORP
DEEPMARKIT CORP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DEEPMARKIT CORP0,08-9,09 %