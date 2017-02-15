sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,091 Euro		-0,007
-7,14 %
WKN: A1CTWE ISIN: VGG757001075 Ticker-Symbol: RV0 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
RIO NOVO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO NOVO GOLD INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,091
0,111
13:34
0,092
0,11
12:04
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RIO NOVO GOLD INC
RIO NOVO GOLD INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
RIO NOVO GOLD INC0,091-7,14 %