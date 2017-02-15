Annual revenues in the Americas Region top $1 billion Operating highlights:



Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015



Revenues (millions) $ 576.0 $ 556.1 $ 1,896.7 $ 1,722.0 Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 90.4 79.1 203.1 181.3 Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.22 1.06 2.44 2.29



GAAP operating earnings 76.1 65.0 146.2 80.4 GAAP EPS from continuing operations 1.14 0.92 1.75 0.59



TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today announced fourth quarter and annual operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. All amounts are in US dollars.



For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase (5% in local currency) relative to the comparable prior year period and adjusted EBITDA was $90.4 million, up 14% (17% in local currency). Adjusted EPS was $1.22, up 15% versus the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $76.1 million, relative to $65.0 million in the prior year period and GAAP EPS was $1.14 per share, up 24% from $0.92 per share in the prior year period. Similarly, fourth quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.



For the year ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $1.90 billion, a 10% increase (13% in local currency) relative to the comparable prior year period and adjusted EBITDA was $203.1 million, up 12% (15% in local currency). Adjusted EPS was $2.44, up 7% versus the prior year period. Full year adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.07 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $146.2 million, relative to $80.4 million in the prior year period and GAAP EPS was $1.75 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in the prior year period. Similarly, year-to-date GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.07 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. Prior year GAAP operating earnings and GAAP EPS results included one-time charges related to the separation from FirstService Corporation completed on June 1, 2015.



"Colliers International reported record revenue and earnings in 2016 despite political uncertainty and more challenging market conditions than the prior year. With strong results and the momentum we have created so far this year including significant acquisitions in Northern California, Nevada and Denmark, we fully expect 2017 to be another step forward in achieving our ambitious growth plans," said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As one of the leading global players in commercial real estate, with a highly recognized global brand, ample financial capacity and a proven management team with a significant equity stake, Colliers International is in excellent position to continue generating value for shareholders in the years to come," he concluded.



About Colliers International Group Inc. Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.



Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.



Consolidated Revenues



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of December 31 Growt December 31 Growth US$) h (LC = local 2016 2015 in LC 2016 2015 in LC currency) % %



Outsourcing & $ 198,00 $ 191,09 6 % $ 717,857 $ 634,596 16 % Advisory 7 8 Lease Brokerage 191,69 186,04 5 % 604,339 564,280 9 % 0 4 Sales Brokerage 186,33 178,97 5 % 574,528 523,110 12 % 1 2



Total revenues $ 576,02 $ 556,11 5 % $ 1,896,72 $ 1,721,98 13 % 8 4 4 6



Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter grew 5% on a local currency basis, with all service lines contributing similarly to growth. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies declined 2% (note 3), impacted by slight quarterly reductions in (i) Sales and Lease Brokerage in the Americas as well as (ii) Outsourcing & Advisory and Sales Brokerage in EMEA.



For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenues grew 13% on a local currency basis, led by 16% growth in Outsourcing & Advisory from significant new contract wins in project management and workplace solutions, as well as recently completed acquisitions. Internal revenue growth in local currencies was 4%, with the balance from acquisitions completed during the past year.



Segmented Fourth Quarter Results The Americas region's revenues totalled $291.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $276.4 million in the prior year quarter, which represented a 5% increase on a local currency basis. Internal revenue was down 3% compared to a very strong fourth quarter in 2015, more than offset by 8% growth from acquisitions. Internal growth for the quarter was impacted by a slight decrease in Sales and Lease Brokerage. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.1 million, versus $35.2 million the prior year quarter, and was impacted by revenue mix, due to the decline in higher margin Sales and Lease Brokerage. GAAP operating earnings were $29.4 million, relative to $29.8 million in the prior year quarter.



EMEA region revenues totalled $152.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to $151.7 million in the prior year quarter, which equated to a 7% increase on a local currency basis. Internal revenue was down 4%, more than offset by 11% growth from acquisitions. Internal growth was impacted by reductions in Outsourcing & Advisory activity in the region and Sales Brokerage in the UK, compared to record results in the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million, up 37% from $25.5 million reported in the prior year quarter as a result of a change in revenue mix toward Sales and Lease Brokerage in continental European markets, as well as the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $28.8 million, up from $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $132.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to $127.9 million in the prior year quarter, which represented a 2% increase on a local currency basis, entirely from internal growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million versus $21.1 million due to operational improvements relative to the prior year period. GAAP operating earnings were $22.9 million, up from $19.1 million in the prior year quarter.



Global corporate costs were $3.1 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $2.8 million in the prior year period. The GAAP operating loss was $5.0 million, relative to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.



Segmented Full Year Results The Americas region's revenues totalled $1.02 billion for the full year compared to $889.7 million in the prior year, which equated to a 16% increase on a local currency basis. Revenue growth was comprised of 3% internal growth and 13% from acquisitions. Internal growth for the year was driven by strong Outsourcing & Advisory activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $106.7 million, up 20% from the prior year as a result of operating leverage and the favourable impact of acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $85.3 million, up 23% versus $69.2 million in 2015.



EMEA region revenues totalled $474.9 million for the year compared to $446.1 million in the prior year, which equated to a 11% increase on a local currency basis. Revenue growth was comprised of 3% internal growth and 8% from acquisitions. Internal growth was driven by solid growth in Outsourcing & Advisory and Lease Brokerage. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million, versus $56.6 million in the prior year, and was impacted by a decline in higher-margin Sales Brokerage activity in the UK in the second half of the year in the wake of the June 2016 "Brexit" referendum. GAAP operating earnings were $34.3 million, relative to $38.8 million in 2015 with the decline attributable to incremental depreciation and amortization expense related to recent business acquisitions.



Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $399.4 million for the year compared to $385.1 million in the prior year, which equated to a 5% increase on a local currency basis, entirely from internal growth, with solid contributions from all three service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.4 million, up from $47.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 8%. GAAP operating earnings were $45.6 million, up 11% from $41.1 million in the prior year.



Global corporate costs were $11.0 million in the year, down from $11.8 million in the prior year, and were impacted by lower executive compensation accruals relative to the prior year. The GAAP operating loss for the year was $19.0 million versus $68.7 million in 2015, with the 2015 result impacted by $49.5 million of Spin-off related costs.



Forward-looking Statements This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average cap rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize producers; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers' compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company's Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, UK pound and Euro denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities and terrorism on the Company's operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; political conditions, including political instability and any outbreak or escalation of terrorism or hostilities and the impact thereof on our business; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.



Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company's other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available at www.sedar.com.



Notes



1. Reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:



Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) Spin-off related costs; (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings from continuing operations or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA appears below.



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015



Net earnings from $ 50,320 $ 42,819 $ 91,571 $ 39,915 continuing operations Income tax 23,691 20,476 47,829 32,552 Other income, net (233 ) (835 ) (2,417 ) (1,122 ) Interest expense, net 2,277 2,515 9,190 9,039 Operating earnings 76,055 64,975 146,173 80,384 Depreciation and 11,886 10,557 44,924 38,624 amortization Acquisition-related 1,162 2,903 3,559 6,599 items Spin-off stock-based - - - 35,400 compensation costs Spin-off transaction - (82 ) - 14,065 costs Corporate costs - - - 2,010 allocated to Spin-off Restructuring costs 547 - 5,127 - Stock-based 790 790 3,279 4,252 compensation expense Adjusted EBITDA $ 90,440 $ 79,143 $ 203,062 $ 181,334



2. Reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations and diluted net earnings per common share from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:



Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iii) acquisition-related items; (iv) Spin-off related costs; (v) restructuring costs and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations to adjusted EPS appears below.



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in thousands of US$) December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015



Net earnings from $ 50,320 $ 42,819 $ 91,571 $ 39,915 continuing operations Non-controlling (8,826 ) (8,123 ) (20,085 ) (21,509 ) interest share of earnings Amortization of 5,674 5,071 21,293 17,013 intangible assets Acquisition-related 1,162 2,903 3,559 6,599 items Spin-off stock-based - - - 35,400 compensation costs Spin-off transaction - (82 ) - 14,065 costs Corporate costs - - - 2,048 allocated to Spin-off Stock-based 790 790 3,279 4,252 compensation expense Restructuring costs 547 - 5,127 - Income tax on (1,846 ) (1,497 ) (8,202 ) (10,563 ) adjustments Non-controlling (514 ) (951 ) (1,846 ) (1,115 ) interest on adjustments Adjusted net earnings $ 47,307 $ 40,930 $ 94,696 $ 86,105



Three months ended Twelve months ended (in US$) December 31 December 31 2016 2015 2016 2015



Diluted net earnings per common share from continuing $ 1.14 $ 0.92 $ 1.75 $ 0.59 operations Non-controlling (0.07 ) (0.03 ) 0.09 (0.10 ) interest redemption increment Amortization of 0.09 0.07 0.35 0.29 intangible assets, net of tax Acquisition-related 0.03 0.08 0.08 0.17 items Spin-off stock-based - - - 0.94 compensation costs Spin-off transaction - - - 0.26 costs, net of tax Corporate costs - - - 0.04 allocated to Spin-off, net of tax Restructuring costs 0.01 - 0.09 - Stock-based 0.02 0.02 0.08 0.10 compensation expense, net of tax Adjusted EPS $ 1.22 $ 1.06 $ 2.44 $ 2.29



3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures



Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming acquired entities were owned for the entire current period as well as the entire prior period. Revenue from acquired entities is estimated based on the operating performance of each acquired entity for the year prior to the acquisition date. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company's performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.



COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (in thousands of US$, except per share amounts) Three months Twelve months ended December 31 ended December 31 (unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015



Revenues $ 576,02 $ 556,11 $ 1,896,7 $ 1,721,9 8 4 24 86



Cost of revenues 346,86 330,91 1,179,7 1,044,4 5 4 73 34 Selling, general and 140,06 146,84 522,295 502,480 administrative 0 7 expenses Depreciation 6,212 5,486 23,631 21,611 Amortization of 5,674 5,071 21,293 17,013 intangible assets Acquisition-related 1,162 2,903 3,559 6,599 items (1) Spin-off stock-based - - - 35,400 compensation costs (2) Spin-off transaction - (82 ) - 14,065 costs (3) Operating earnings 76,055 64,975 146,173 80,384 Interest expense, net 2,277 2,515 9,190 9,039 Other income (233 ) (835 ) (2,417 ) (1,122 ) Earnings before income 74,011 63,295 139,400 72,467 tax Income tax 23,691 20,476 47,829 32,552 Net earnings from 50,320 42,819 91,571 39,915 continuing operations Discontinued - - - 1,104 operations, net of income tax (4) Net earnings 50,320 42,819 91,571 41,019 Non-controlling 8,826 8,123 20,085 21,509 interest share of earnings Non-controlling (2,758 ) (1,002 ) 3,521 (3,837 ) interest redemption increment Net earnings $ 44,252 $ 35,698 $ 67,965 $ 23,347 attributable to Company



Net earnings per common share



Basic Continuing $ 1.15 $ 0.93 $ 1.76 $ 0.60 operations Discontinued - - - 0.03 operations $ 1.15 $ 0.93 $ 1.76 $ 0.63



Diluted Continuing $ 1.14 $ 0.92 $ 1.75 $ 0.59 operations Discontinued - - - 0.03 operations $ 1.14 $ 0.92 $ 1.75 $ 0.62



Adjusted EPS (5) $ 1.22 $ 1.06 $ 2.44 $ 2.29



Weighted average common shares (thousands) Basic 38,631 38,298 38,596 37,196 Diluted 38,899 38,674 38,868 37,586



Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments and contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense. (2) Stock-based compensation costs related to the exchange of non-controlling interests in the former Commercial Real Estate Services division for publicly traded shares of Colliers International Group Inc., in connection with the spin-off completed on June 1, 2015. (3) Transaction costs related to the spin-off of FirstService completed on June 1, 2015. (4) Discontinued operations comprise FirstService, which was spun off on June 1, 2015. (5) See definition and reconciliation above.



Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands of US$)



(unaudited) December 31, 2016 December 31, 2015



Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,148 $ 116,150 Accounts receivable 311,020 298,466 Prepaids and other assets 100,468 81,363 Current assets 524,636 495,979 Other non-current assets 48,860 23,209 Fixed assets 65,274 62,553 Deferred income tax 68,446 84,038 Goodwill and intangible assets 487,563 426,642 Total assets $ 1,194,779 $ 1,092,421



Liabilities and shareholders' equity Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 483,376 $ 455,243 Other current liabilities 25,266 20,698 Long-term debt - current 1,961 3,200 Current liabilities 510,603 479,141 Long-term debt - non-current 260,537 257,747 Other liabilities 57,609 48,034 Deferred income tax 18,714 18,414 Redeemable non-controlling interests 134,803 139,592 Shareholders' equity 212,513 149,493 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,194,779 $ 1,092,421



Supplemental balance sheet information Total debt $ 262,498 $ 260,947 Total debt, net of cash 149,350 144,797 Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.7 0.8



Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (in thousands of US$) Three months ended Twelve months ended December 31 December 31 (unaudited) 2016 2015 2016 2015



Cash provided by (used in)



Operating activities Net earnings from $ 50,321 $ 42,818 $ 91,571 $ 39,915 continuing operations Items not affecting cash: Depreciation and 11,886 10,557 44,924 38,624 amortization Spin-off stock-based - - - 35,400 compensation Deferred income tax 4,247 8,227 9,998 2,752 Other 1,639 209 14,880 6,507 68,093 61,811 161,37 123,19 3 8



Changes in non-cash working capital Accounts receivable (41,87 ) (23,58 ) (16,73 ) (5,574 ) 3 8 7 Prepaids and other (8,959 ) (2,689 ) (13,46 ) (18,61 ) current assets 9 8 Payables and accruals 88,490 66,685 23,155 38,293 Other 2,569 (3,727 ) 2,531 (9,204 ) Contingent - (89 ) (591 ) (1,421 ) acquisition consideration Net cash provided by operating activities before discontinued 108,32 98,403 156,26 126,67 operations 0 2 4 Discontinued operations - - - 30,564 Net cash provided by 108,32 98,403 156,26 157,23 operating activities 0 2 8



Investing activities Acquisition of (9,741 ) (15,20 ) (82,07 ) (44,10 ) businesses, net of cash 8 3 8 acquired Purchases of fixed (8,804 ) (6,722 ) (25,04 ) (22,51 ) assets 6 5 Other investing (8,287 ) (753 ) (26,57 ) (7,919 ) activities 0 Net cash used in investing activities before discontinued (26,83 ) (22,68 ) (133,6 ) (74,54 ) operations 2 3 89 2 Discontinued operations - - - (10,87 ) 1 Net cash used in (26,83 ) (22,68 ) (133,6 ) (85,41 ) investing activities 2 3 89 3



Financing activities (Decrease) increase in (66,80 ) (55,55 ) 16,953 (62,32 ) long-term debt, net 5 6 1 Purchases of (355 ) (1,698 ) (13,27 ) (6,905 ) non-controlling 4 interests, net of sales Dividends paid to common - - (3,471 ) (7,178 ) shareholders Distributions paid to (3,106 ) (6,287 ) (16,49 ) (19,06 ) non-controlling 5 5 interests Other financing 639 10,319 1,432 6,838 activities Net cash used in (69,62 ) (53,22 ) (14,85 ) (88,63 ) financing activities 7 2 5 1



Effect of exchange rate (7,623 ) (4,515 ) (10,72 ) (23,83 ) changes on cash 0 7



Decrease in cash and 4,238 17,983 (3,002 ) (40,64 ) cash equivalents 3



Cash and cash 108,91 98,167 116,15 156,79 equivalents, beginning 0 0 3 of period



Cash and cash $ 113,14 $ 116,15 $ 113,14 $ 116,15 equivalents, end of 8 0 8 0 period



Segmented Results (in thousands of US dollars)



Asia (unaudited) Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidat ed



Three months ended December 31 2016 Revenues $ 291,342 $ 152,175 $ 132,182 $ 329 $ 576,028 Adjusted 34,132 34,917 24,514 (3,123 ) 90,440 EBITDA Operating 29,408 28,780 22,917 (5,050 ) 76,055 earnings



2015 Revenues $ 276,374 $ 151,653 $ 127,854 $ 233 $ 556,114 Adjusted 35,238 25,521 21,148 (2,764 ) 79,143 EBITDA Operating 29,788 20,535 19,109 (4,457 ) 64,975 earnings



Asia Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidat ed



Twelve months ended December 31 2016 Revenues $ 1,021,3 $ 474,868 $ 399,368 $ 1,171 $ 1,896,7 17 24 Adjusted 106,659 55,924 51,448 (10,969 ) 203,062 EBITDA Operating 85,255 34,275 45,614 (18,971 ) 146,173 earnings



2015 Revenues $ 889,738 $ 446,146 $ 385,123 $ 979 $ 1,721,9 86 Adjusted 88,740 56,559 47,809 (11,774 ) 181,334 EBITDA Operating 69,247 38,777 41,092 (68,732 ) 80,384 earnings



