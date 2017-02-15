AB Traction: Year-end report 2016

Period October - December

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 127 (16), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 75 (-1) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK 8 (-10) Financial investments MSEK 47 (28)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 8.59 (1.09)

The net asset value per share increased by 5.7 (0.8) percent

The holding in Nordic Camping & Resort was sold for MSEK 70 in connection with a tender offer

The holding in Nilörngruppen was reduced to 31 percent of capital and 61 percent of votes

Period January - December

Profit after taxes amounted to MSEK 401 (174), distributed as follows: Active holdings, listed MSEK 306 (-6) Active holdings, unlisted MSEK -34 (131) Financial investments MSEK 140 (51)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 27.09 (11.75)

The net asset value per share increased by 18.9 (9.0) percent adjusted for dividend paid

The net asset value per share amounted to SEK 168 (143)

The return on active holdings was 40 percent

The return on other listed holdings was 45 percent

Interest-bearing investments, cash and cash equivalents amounted to just over SEK 1 billion

Events after the period under review

Duroc involved in a major transaction acquiring International Fibres Group

The change in value of listed holdings since 31 December 2016 amounts to MSEK 118

The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 2.15 (2.55) per share

For additional information, please contact:

Petter Stillström, CEO, Tel: +46 (0)8-506 289 00

This information is information that AB Traction (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.00 p.m., CET on February 15, 2017.

