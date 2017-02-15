sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

WKN: 4063 ISIN: CA33761N1096 Ticker-Symbol:  
Aktie:
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
15.02.2017 | 13:04
(0 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

GlobeNewswire (Europe)·Mehr Nachrichten von GlobeNewswire (Europe)

Colliers International Group Inc.: Colliers International reports record quarterly and year-end results

Annual revenues in the Americas Region top $1 billion

Operating highlights:

   Three months ended   Twelve months ended 
  December 31 December 31
  2016 2015 2016 2015
             
Revenues (millions)$576.0 $556.1 $1,896.7 $1,722.0
Adjusted EBITDA (millions) (note 1) 90.4  79.1  203.1  181.3
Adjusted EPS (note 2) 1.22  1.06  2.44  2.29
             
GAAP operating earnings 76.1  65.0  146.2  80.4
GAAP EPS from continuing operations   1.14  0.92  1.75  0.59
            

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) today announced fourth quarter and annual operating and financial results for the year ended December 31, 2016. All amounts are in US dollars.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $576.0 million, a 4% increase (5% in local currency) relative to the comparable prior year period and adjusted EBITDA was $90.4 million, up 14% (17% in local currency). Adjusted EPS was $1.22, up 15% versus the prior year period. Fourth quarter adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $76.1 million, relative to $65.0 million in the prior year period and GAAP EPS was $1.14 per share, up 24% from $0.92 per share in the prior year period. Similarly, fourth quarter GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.03 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, revenues were $1.90 billion, a 10% increase (13% in local currency) relative to the comparable prior year period and adjusted EBITDA was $203.1 million, up 12% (15% in local currency). Adjusted EPS was $2.44, up 7% versus the prior year period. Full year adjusted EPS would have been approximately $0.07 higher excluding foreign exchange impacts. GAAP operating earnings were $146.2 million, relative to $80.4 million in the prior year period and GAAP EPS was $1.75 per share, compared to $0.59 per share in the prior year period. Similarly, year-to-date GAAP EPS would have been approximately $0.07 higher excluding changes in foreign exchange rates. Prior year GAAP operating earnings and GAAP EPS results included one-time charges related to the separation from FirstService Corporation completed on June 1, 2015.

"Colliers International reported record revenue and earnings in 2016 despite political uncertainty and more challenging market conditions than the prior year. With strong results and the momentum we have created so far this year including significant acquisitions in Northern California, Nevada and Denmark, we fully expect 2017 to be another step forward in achieving our ambitious growth plans," said Jay S. Hennick, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "As one of the leading global players in commercial real estate, with a highly recognized global brand, ample financial capacity and a proven management team with a significant equity stake, Colliers International is in excellent position to continue generating value for shareholders in the years to come," he concluded.

About Colliers International Group Inc.
Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSX:CIGI) is an industry leading global real estate services company with more than 15,000 skilled professionals operating in 68 countries. With an enterprising culture and significant employee ownership, Colliers professionals provide a full range of services to real estate occupiers, owners and investors worldwide. Services include strategic advice and execution for property sales, leasing and finance; global corporate solutions; property, facility and project management; workplace solutions; appraisal, valuation and tax consulting; customized research; and thought leadership consulting.

Colliers professionals think differently, share great ideas and offer thoughtful and innovative advice that help clients accelerate their success. Colliers has been ranked among the top 100 outsourcing firms by the International Association of Outsourcing Professionals' Global Outsourcing for 11 consecutive years, more than any other real estate services firm.

For the latest news from Colliers, visit Colliers.com or follow us on Twitter: @Colliers and LinkedIn.

Consolidated Revenues

   Three months ended  Twelve months ended 
 (in thousands of US$) December 31 Growth December 31 Growth
 (LC = local currency) 2016 2015 in LC % 2016 2015 in LC %
                
 Outsourcing & Advisory   $198,007 $191,098       6% $717,857 $634,596     16%
 Lease Brokerage 191,690  186,044 5%  604,339  564,280 9%
 Sales Brokerage 186,331  178,972 5%  574,528  523,110 12%
                
 Total revenues $  576,028 $  556,114 5% $  1,896,724 $  1,721,986 13%
                    

Consolidated revenues for the fourth quarter grew 5% on a local currency basis, with all service lines contributing similarly to growth. Consolidated internal revenues measured in local currencies declined 2% (note 3), impacted by slight quarterly reductions in (i) Sales and Lease Brokerage in the Americas as well as (ii) Outsourcing & Advisory and Sales Brokerage in EMEA.

For the year ended December 31, 2016, consolidated revenues grew 13% on a local currency basis, led by 16% growth in Outsourcing & Advisory from significant new contract wins in project management and workplace solutions, as well as recently completed acquisitions. Internal revenue growth in local currencies was 4%, with the balance from acquisitions completed during the past year.

Segmented Fourth Quarter Results
The Americas region's revenues totalled $291.3 million for the fourth quarter compared to $276.4 million in the prior year quarter, which represented a 5% increase on a local currency basis. Internal revenue was down 3% compared to a very strong fourth quarter in 2015, more than offset by 8% growth from acquisitions. Internal growth for the quarter was impacted by a slight decrease in Sales and Lease Brokerage. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.1 million, versus $35.2 million the prior year quarter, and was impacted by revenue mix, due to the decline in higher margin Sales and Lease Brokerage. GAAP operating earnings were $29.4 million, relative to $29.8 million in the prior year quarter.

EMEA region revenues totalled $152.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to $151.7 million in the prior year quarter, which equated to a 7% increase on a local currency basis. Internal revenue was down 4%, more than offset by 11% growth from acquisitions. Internal growth was impacted by reductions in Outsourcing & Advisory activity in the region and Sales Brokerage in the UK, compared to record results in the fourth quarter of 2015. Adjusted EBITDA was $34.9 million, up 37% from $25.5 million reported in the prior year quarter as a result of a change in revenue mix toward Sales and Lease Brokerage in continental European markets, as well as the favourable impact of recent acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $28.8 million, up from $20.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $132.2 million for the fourth quarter compared to $127.9 million in the prior year quarter, which represented a 2% increase on a local currency basis, entirely from internal growth. Adjusted EBITDA was $24.5 million versus $21.1 million due to operational improvements relative to the prior year period. GAAP operating earnings were $22.9 million, up from $19.1 million in the prior year quarter.

Global corporate costs were $3.1 million in the fourth quarter, relative to $2.8 million in the prior year period. The GAAP operating loss was $5.0 million, relative to $4.5 million in the fourth quarter of 2015.

Segmented Full Year Results
The Americas region's revenues totalled $1.02 billion for the full year compared to $889.7 million in the prior year, which equated to a 16% increase on a local currency basis. Revenue growth was comprised of 3% internal growth and 13% from acquisitions. Internal growth for the year was driven by strong Outsourcing & Advisory activity. Adjusted EBITDA was $106.7 million, up 20% from the prior year as a result of operating leverage and the favourable impact of acquisitions. GAAP operating earnings were $85.3 million, up 23% versus $69.2 million in 2015.

EMEA region revenues totalled $474.9 million for the year compared to $446.1 million in the prior year, which equated to a 11% increase on a local currency basis. Revenue growth was comprised of 3% internal growth and 8% from acquisitions. Internal growth was driven by solid growth in Outsourcing & Advisory and Lease Brokerage. Adjusted EBITDA was $55.9 million, versus $56.6 million in the prior year, and was impacted by a decline in higher-margin Sales Brokerage activity in the UK in the second half of the year in the wake of the June 2016 "Brexit" referendum. GAAP operating earnings were $34.3 million, relative to $38.8 million in 2015 with the decline attributable to incremental depreciation and amortization expense related to recent business acquisitions.

Asia Pacific region revenues totalled $399.4 million for the year compared to $385.1 million in the prior year, which equated to a 5% increase on a local currency basis, entirely from internal growth, with solid contributions from all three service lines. Adjusted EBITDA was $51.4 million, up from $47.8 million in the prior year, an increase of 8%. GAAP operating earnings were $45.6 million, up 11% from $41.1 million in the prior year.

Global corporate costs were $11.0 million in the year, down from $11.8 million in the prior year, and were impacted by lower executive compensation accruals relative to the prior year. The GAAP operating loss for the year was $19.0 million versus $68.7 million in 2015, with the 2015 result impacted by $49.5 million of Spin-off related costs.

Conference Call
Colliers will be holding a conference call on Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss the quarter's results. The call, as well as a supplemental slide presentation, will be simultaneously web cast and can be accessed live or after the call at www.colliers.com (http://www.colliers.com) in the "Shareholders / Newsroom" section.

Forward-looking Statements
This press release includes or may include forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements include the Company's financial performance outlook and statements regarding goals, beliefs, strategies, objectives, plans or current expectations. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements contemplated in the forward-looking statements. Such factors include: economic conditions, especially as they relate to commercial and consumer credit conditions and consumer spending, particularly in regions where our business may be concentrated; commercial real estate property values, vacancy rates and general conditions of financial liquidity for real estate transactions; trends in pricing and risk assumption for commercial real estate services; the effect of significant movements in average cap rates across different property types; a reduction by companies in their reliance on outsourcing for their commercial real estate needs, which would affect revenues and operating performance; competition in the markets served by the Company; the ability to attract new clients and to retain major clients and renew related contracts; the ability to retain and incentivize producers; increases in wage and benefit costs; the effects of changes in interest rates on the cost of borrowing; unexpected increases in operating costs, such as insurance, workers' compensation and health care; changes in the frequency or severity of insurance incidents relative to historical experience; the effects of changes in foreign exchange rates in relation to the US dollar on the Company's Canadian dollar, Australian dollar, UK pound and Euro denominated revenues and expenses; the impact of political events including elections, referenda, trade policy changes, immigration policy changes, hostilities and terrorism on the Company's operations; the ability to identify and make acquisitions at reasonable prices and successfully integrate acquired operations; the ability to execute on, and adapt to, information technology strategies and trends; the ability to comply with laws and regulations related to our global operations, including real estate licensure, labour and employment laws and regulations, as well as the anti-corruption laws and trade sanctions; political conditions, including political instability and any outbreak or escalation of terrorism or hostilities and the impact thereof on our business; and changes in government laws and policies at the federal, state/provincial or local level that may adversely impact the business.

Additional information and risk factors are identified in the Company's other periodic filings with Canadian and US securities regulators (which factors are adopted herein and a copy of which can be obtained at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com)). Forward looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. All forward-looking statements in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements. Except as required by applicable law, Colliers undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Summary financial information is provided in this press release. This press release should be read in conjunction with the Company's annual consolidated financial statements and MD&A to be made available at www.sedar.com (http://www.sedar.com).

Notes

1. Reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA:

Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted to exclude: (i) income tax; (ii) other expense (income); (iii) interest expense; (iv) depreciation and amortization; (v) acquisition-related items; (vi) Spin-off related costs; (vii) restructuring costs and (viii) stock-based compensation expense. We use adjusted EBITDA to evaluate our own operating performance and our ability to service debt, as well as an integral part of our planning and reporting systems. Additionally, we use this measure in conjunction with discounted cash flow models to determine the Company's overall enterprise valuation and to evaluate acquisition targets. We present adjusted EBITDA as a supplemental measure because we believe such measure is useful to investors as a reasonable indicator of operating performance because of the low capital intensity of the Company's service operations. We believe this measure is a financial metric used by many investors to compare companies, especially in the services industry. This measure is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP in the United States, and should not be considered as a substitute for operating earnings, net earnings from continuing operations or cash flow from operating activities, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating adjusted EBITDA may differ from other issuers and accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted EBITDA appears below.

     
  Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)December 31 December 31
  2016 2015 2016 2015
             
Net earnings from continuing operations$50,320  $42,819  $91,571  $39,915 
Income tax 23,691   20,476   47,829   32,552 
Other income, net (233)  (835)  (2,417)  (1,122)
Interest expense, net 2,277   2,515   9,190   9,039 
Operating earnings 76,055   64,975   146,173   80,384 
Depreciation and amortization 11,886   10,557   44,924   38,624 
Acquisition-related items 1,162   2,903   3,559   6,599 
Spin-off stock-based compensation costs   -   -   -   35,400 
Spin-off transaction costs -   (82)  -   14,065 
Corporate costs allocated to Spin-off -   -   -   2,010 
Restructuring costs 547   -   5,127   - 
Stock-based compensation expense 790   790   3,279   4,252 
Adjusted EBITDA$90,440  $79,143  $203,062  $181,334 
                

2. Reconciliation of net earnings from continuing operations and diluted net earnings per common share from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings and adjusted EPS:

Adjusted EPS is defined as diluted net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations, adjusted for the effect, after income tax, of: (i) the non-controlling interest redemption increment; (ii) amortization expense related to intangible assets recognized in connection with acquisitions; (iii) acquisition-related items; (iv) Spin-off related costs; (v) restructuring costs and (vi) stock-based compensation expense. We believe this measure is useful to investors because it provides a supplemental way to understand the underlying operating performance of the Company and enhances the comparability of operating results from period to period. Adjusted EPS is not a recognized measure of financial performance under GAAP, and should not be considered as a substitute for diluted net earnings per share from continuing operations, as determined in accordance with GAAP. Our method of calculating this non-GAAP measure may differ from other issuers and, accordingly, this measure may not be comparable to measures used by other issuers. A reconciliation of net earnings (loss) from continuing operations to adjusted net earnings and of diluted net earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations to adjusted EPS appears below.

     
  Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in thousands of US$)December 31 December 31
  2016
 2015 2016
 2015
             
Net earnings from continuing operations$50,320  $42,819  $91,571  $39,915 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings (8,826)  (8,123)  (20,085)  (21,509)
Amortization of intangible assets 5,674   5,071   21,293   17,013 
Acquisition-related items 1,162   2,903   3,559   6,599 
Spin-off stock-based compensation costs -   -   -   35,400 
Spin-off transaction costs -   (82)  -   14,065 
Corporate costs allocated to Spin-off -   -   -   2,048 
Stock-based compensation expense 790   790   3,279   4,252 
Restructuring costs 547   -   5,127   - 
Income tax on adjustments (1,846)  (1,497)  (8,202)  (10,563)
Non-controlling interest on adjustments (514)  (951)  (1,846)  (1,115)
Adjusted net earnings$47,307  $40,930  $94,696  $86,105 
             
  Three months ended Twelve months ended
(in US$)December 31 December 31
  2016
 2015 2016
 2015
             
Diluted net earnings per common share           
  from continuing operations$1.14  $0.92  $1.75  $0.59 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment (0.07)  (0.03)  0.09   (0.10)
Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 0.09   0.07   0.35   0.29 
Acquisition-related items 0.03   0.08   0.08   0.17 
Spin-off stock-based compensation costs -   -   -   0.94 
Spin-off transaction costs, net of tax -   -   -   0.26 
Corporate costs allocated to Spin-off, net of tax   -   -   -   0.04 
Restructuring costs 0.01   -   0.09   - 
Stock-based compensation expense, net of tax 0.02   0.02   0.08   0.10 
Adjusted EPS$1.22  $1.06  $2.44  $2.29 
                

3. Local currency revenue growth rate and internal revenue growth rate measures

Percentage revenue variances presented on a local currency basis are calculated by translating the current period results of our non-US dollar denominated operations to US dollars using the foreign currency exchange rates from the periods against which the current period results are being compared. Percentage revenue variances presented on an internal growth basis are calculated assuming acquired entities were owned for the entire current period as well as the entire prior period. Revenue from acquired entities is estimated based on the operating performance of each acquired entity for the year prior to the acquisition date. We believe that these revenue growth rate methodologies provide a framework for assessing the Company's performance and operations excluding the effects of foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations and acquisitions. Since these revenue growth rate measures are not calculated under GAAP, they may not be comparable to similar measures used by other issuers.

 
COLLIERS INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings
(in thousands of US$, except per share amounts)
     Three months  Twelve months
     ended December 31  ended December 31
(unaudited)  2016  2015  2016  2015
               
Revenues $576,028  $556,114  $1,896,724  $1,721,986 
               
Cost of revenues  346,865   330,914   1,179,773   1,044,434 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  140,060   146,847   522,295   502,480 
Depreciation  6,212   5,486   23,631   21,611 
Amortization of intangible assets  5,674   5,071   21,293   17,013 
Acquisition-related items (1)  1,162   2,903   3,559   6,599 
Spin-off stock-based compensation costs (2)  -   -   -   35,400 
Spin-off transaction costs (3)  -   (82)  -   14,065 
Operating earnings  76,055   64,975   146,173   80,384 
Interest expense, net  2,277   2,515   9,190   9,039 
Other income  (233)  (835)  (2,417)  (1,122)
Earnings before income tax  74,011   63,295   139,400   72,467 
Income tax  23,691   20,476   47,829   32,552 
Net earnings from continuing operations  50,320   42,819   91,571   39,915 
Discontinued operations, net of income tax (4)  -   -   -   1,104 
Net earnings  50,320   42,819   91,571   41,019 
Non-controlling interest share of earnings  8,826   8,123   20,085   21,509 
Non-controlling interest redemption increment  (2,758)  (1,002)  3,521   (3,837)
Net earnings attributable to Company  $44,252  $35,698  $67,965  $23,347 
               
Net earnings per common share             
               
 Basic            
  Continuing operations $1.15  $0.93  $1.76  $0.60 
  Discontinued operations  -   -   -   0.03 
    $1.15  $0.93  $1.76  $0.63 
               
 Diluted            
  Continuing operations $1.14  $0.92  $1.75  $0.59 
  Discontinued operations  -   -   -   0.03 
    $1.14  $0.92  $1.75  $0.62 
               
Adjusted EPS (5) $1.22  $1.06  $2.44  $2.29 
               
Weighted average common shares (thousands)              
  Basic  38,631   38,298   38,596   37,196 
  Diluted  38,899   38,674   38,868   37,586 
                   

Notes to Condensed Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss)
(1) Acquisition-related items include transaction costs, contingent acquisition consideration fair value adjustments and contingent acquisition consideration-related compensation expense.
(2) Stock-based compensation costs related to the exchange of non-controlling interests in the former Commercial Real Estate Services division for publicly traded shares of Colliers International Group Inc., in connection with the spin-off completed on June 1, 2015.
(3) Transaction costs related to the spin-off of FirstService completed on June 1, 2015.
(4) Discontinued operations comprise FirstService, which was spun off on June 1, 2015.
(5) See definition and reconciliation above.

      
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets     
(in thousands of US$)
      
       
(unaudited)  December 31, 2016   December 31, 2015
       
Assets     
Cash and cash equivalents$113,148 $116,150
Accounts receivable 311,020  298,466
Prepaids and other assets 100,468  81,363
   Current assets 524,636  495,979
Other non-current assets 48,860  23,209
Fixed assets 65,274  62,553
Deferred income tax 68,446  84,038
Goodwill and intangible assets 487,563  426,642
 Total assets$1,194,779 $1,092,421
       
       
Liabilities and shareholders' equity     
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities$483,376 $455,243
Other current liabilities 25,266  20,698
Long-term debt - current 1,961  3,200
 Current liabilities 510,603  479,141
Long-term debt - non-current 260,537  257,747
Other liabilities 57,609  48,034
Deferred income tax 18,714  18,414
Redeemable non-controlling interests 134,803  139,592
Shareholders' equity 212,513  149,493
 Total liabilities and equity$1,194,779 $1,092,421
       
       
Supplemental balance sheet information     
Total debt$262,498 $260,947
Total debt, net of cash 149,350  144,797
Net debt / pro forma adjusted EBITDA ratio 0.7  0.8
      

 

        
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows       
(in thousands of US$)
    Three months ended  Twelve months ended
    December 31  December 31
(unaudited)  2016  2015  2016  2015
              
Cash provided by (used in)            
              
Operating activities            
Net earnings from continuing operations $50,321  $42,818  $91,571  $39,915 
Items not affecting cash:            
   Depreciation and amortization  11,886   10,557   44,924   38,624 
 Spin-off stock-based compensation  -   -   -   35,400 
 Deferred income tax  4,247   8,227   9,998   2,752 
 Other  1,639   209   14,880   6,507 
    68,093   61,811   161,373   123,198 
              
Changes in non-cash working capital            
 Accounts receivable  (41,873)  (23,588)  (16,737)  (5,574)
 Prepaids and other current assets  (8,959)  (2,689)  (13,469)  (18,618)
 Payables and accruals  88,490   66,685   23,155   38,293 
 Other  2,569   (3,727)  2,531   (9,204)
 Contingent acquisition consideration  -   (89)  (591)  (1,421)
Net cash provided by operating activities            
 before discontinued operations  108,320   98,403   156,262   126,674 
Discontinued operations  -   -   -   30,564 
Net cash provided by operating activities  108,320   98,403   156,262   157,238 
              
Investing activities            
Acquisition of businesses, net of cash acquired  (9,741)  (15,208)  (82,073)  (44,108)
Purchases of fixed assets  (8,804)  (6,722)  (25,046)  (22,515)
Other investing activities  (8,287)  (753)  (26,570)  (7,919)
Net cash used in investing activities            
 before discontinued operations  (26,832)  (22,683)  (133,689)  (74,542)
Discontinued operations  -   -   -   (10,871)
Net cash used in investing activities  (26,832)  (22,683)  (133,689)  (85,413)
              
Financing activities            
(Decrease) increase in long-term debt, net  (66,805)  (55,556)  16,953   (62,321)
Purchases of non-controlling interests, net of sales  (355)  (1,698)  (13,274)  (6,905)
Dividends paid to common shareholders  -   -   (3,471)  (7,178)
Distributions paid to non-controlling interests  (3,106)  (6,287)  (16,495)  (19,065)
Other financing activities  639   10,319   1,432   6,838 
Net cash used in financing activities  (69,627)  (53,222)  (14,855)  (88,631)
              
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash  (7,623)  (4,515)  (10,720)  (23,837)
              
Decrease in cash and cash equivalents  4,238   17,983   (3,002)  (40,643)
              
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period  108,910   98,167   116,150   156,793 
              
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $113,148  $116,150  $113,148  $116,150 
                 

 

 
Segmented Results
(in thousands of US dollars)
                
      Asia    
(unaudited)Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidated
                
Three months ended December 31
              
2016              
   Revenues$291,342 $152,175 $132,182 $329  $576,028
 Adjusted EBITDA 34,132  34,917  24,514  (3,123)  90,440
 Operating earnings 29,408  28,780  22,917  (5,050)  76,055
                
2015              
 Revenues$276,374 $151,653 $127,854 $233  $556,114
 Adjusted EBITDA 35,238  25,521  21,148  (2,764)  79,143
 Operating earnings 29,788  20,535  19,109  (4,457)  64,975
                
                
      Asia    
  Americas EMEA Pacific Corporate Consolidated
                
Twelve months ended December 31  
              
2016              
 Revenues$1,021,317 $474,868 $399,368 $1,171  $1,896,724
 Adjusted EBITDA 106,659  55,924  51,448  (10,969)  203,062
 Operating earnings 85,255  34,275  45,614  (18,971)  146,173
                
2015              
 Revenues$889,738 $446,146 $385,123 $979  $1,721,986
 Adjusted EBITDA 88,740  56,559  47,809  (11,774)  181,334
 Operating earnings 69,247  38,777  41,092  (68,732)  80,384

 

COMPANY CONTACTS:

Jay S. Hennick
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
 
John B. Friedrichsen
Chief Financial Officer

(416) 960-9500
 
 


This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Colliers International Group Inc. via Globenewswire

© 2017 GlobeNewswire (Europe)