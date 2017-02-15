sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2017 | 13:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Mexico Wholesale/Distributor Database 2017 with Over 1.5 Million Records Spanning 200,000+ Companies - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "2017 Mexico Wholesale/Distributor Database" directory to their offering.

The largest privately held B2B database (over 1.5 Million records) on Mexico

Every record in this database has the following fields of information: Industry Sector, Major SIC Category, Sub SIC Category, Product/Services Description, Company Name, Address, City, Colonia, State, Zip and Telephone. Also included when available are: Fax, Web Url, Email, Contact Name, Contact Title, Total Revenue USD, Number of Employees, Years in Business, Longitude and Latitude Geo Coordinates. See above latest data statistics for more details.

Number of total companies: 207,612

Save thousands compared to our regular per record price!

  • SIC 50 Wholesale Trade - Durable Goods - 98,196 Records
  • SIC 51 Wholesale Trade - Nondurable Goods - 58,120 Records
  • SIC 52 Building Materials & Garden Supplies - 51,296 Records

2017 Latest Mexico Database Statistics

  • Previous Month Number of Records 1,604,374
  • Number of New Records Added 1,520
  • Number Of Deleted Records 376
  • Number Of Changed Records (Typos, Address, Name, SIC Category, Web, Email, etc.) 12,468
  • Total Number of Records 1,605,518
  • Total Company Colonia/Neighborhood 1,523,607
  • Total Company City 1,605,518
  • Total Company State 1,605,518
  • Total Company Zip 1,587,029
  • Total Company Phone 1,605,518
  • Total Company Fax (in Mexico many main phones are also fax line) 191,267
  • Total Company Web 212,027
  • Total Company Email 250,713
  • Total Company Contacts 110,778
  • Total Company Contact Titles 110,778
  • Total Company Annual Sales 595,117
  • Total Company Employees 604,908
  • Total Company Years In Business 390,811
  • Total Geo Coded Data 1,552,426

For more information about this directory visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/2b9gn7/2017_mexico

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire