RNAi Technologies, Markets and Companies, 2017-2025: Profiles of 162 companies involved in developing RNAi technologies are presented along with 235 collaborations - Research and Markets

Research and Markets has announced the addition of Jain PharmaBiotech's new report "RNAi - Technologies, Markets and Companies" to their offering.

The markets for RNAi are difficult to define as no RNAi-based product is approved yet but several are in clinical trials. The major use of RNAi reagents is in research but it partially overlaps that of drug discovery and therapeutic development. Various markets relevant to RNAi are analyzed from 2016 to 2026. Markets are also analyzed according to technologies and use of siRNAs, miRNAs, etc.



Various RNAi technologies are described, along with design and methods of manufacture of siRNA reagents. These include chemical synthesis by in vitro transcription and use of plasmid or viral vectors. Other approaches to RNAi include DNA-directed RNAi (ddRNAi) that is used to produce dsRNA inside the cell, which is cleaved into siRNA by the action of Dicer, a specific type of RNAse III. MicroRNAs are derived by processing of short hairpins that can inhibit the mRNAs. Expressed interfering RNA (eiRNA) is used to express dsRNA intracellularly from DNA plasmids.

Regulatory, safety and patent issues are discussed. Side effects can result from unintended interaction between an siRNA compound and an unrelated host gene. If RNAi compounds are designed poorly, there is an increased chance for non-specific interaction with host genes that may cause adverse effects in the host. However, there are no major safety concerns and regulations are in preliminary stages as the clinical trials are still ongoing and there are no marketed products. Many of the patents are still pending.

Profiles of 162 companies involved in developing RNAi technologies are presented along with 235 collaborations. They are a mix of companies that supply reagents and technologies (nearly half of all) and companies that use the technologies for drug discovery. Out of these, 33 are developing RNAi-based therapeutics and 36 are involved in microRNAs. The bibliography contains selected 650 publications that are cited in the report. The text is supplemented with 38 tables and 15 figures.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

1. Technologies for suppressing gene function



2. RNAi Technologies



3. MicroRNA



4. Methods of delivery in RNAi



5. RNAi in Research



6. RNAi in drug discovery



7. Therapeutic applications of RNAi



8. Safety, regulatory and patent issues



9. Markets for RNAi Technologies



10. Companies involved in RNAi Technologies



11. References

