Data Center Rack Server Market Report - Forecast to Grow 17.81% by 2021 - Rising Demand For Server Security - Research and Markets

A rack server is a computer to be used as a server by installing it in a rack that contains multiple mounting slots designed to hold a hardware unit. Rack servers help reduce energy costs, are very expandable and support a large amount of RAM. Increasing demand for virtualization, growth in the data centers market and rising demand for server security is expected to drive significant growth in the market. The data center rack server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.81% over the period 2015 to 2021.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the biggest regional market in the years ahead, owing to a robust environment for digitization and technological up gradation in this region, with India and China being the fastest growing markets.

Scope of the Report:



By Type:



Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Services:



Consulting

Installation

Support and Maintenance



By Organization Size:



Small

Medium

Large



By Vertical:



Telecom and IT

Banking and Financial Services

Healthcare

Retail

Government

Media and Entertainment

Others

Companies Mentioned:



HP

Dell

Selrack

Lenovo

Fujitsu

Supermicro

Eaton

Emerson Network Power



Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



6. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Services (US$ billion)



7. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Organization Size (US$ billion)



8. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Vertical (US$ billion)



9. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



