Data Center Rack Server Market Report - Forecast to Grow 17.81% by 2021 - Rising Demand For Server Security - Research and Markets

A rack server is a computer to be used as a server by installing it in a rack that contains multiple mounting slots designed to hold a hardware unit. Rack servers help reduce energy costs, are very expandable and support a large amount of RAM. Increasing demand for virtualization, growth in the data centers market and rising demand for server security is expected to drive significant growth in the market. The data center rack server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.81% over the period 2015 to 2021.
Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the biggest regional market in the years ahead, owing to a robust environment for digitization and technological up gradation in this region, with India and China being the fastest growing markets.
Scope of the Report:
By Type:
- Tier 1
- Tier 2
- Tier 3
- Tier 4
By Services:
- Consulting
- Installation
- Support and Maintenance
By Organization Size:
- Small
- Medium
- Large
By Vertical:
- Telecom and IT
- Banking and Financial Services
- Healthcare
- Retail
- Government
- Media and Entertainment
- Others
