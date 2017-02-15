sprite-preloader
Data Center Rack Server Market Report - Forecast to Grow 17.81% by 2021 - Rising Demand For Server Security - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Data Center Rack Server Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

A rack server is a computer to be used as a server by installing it in a rack that contains multiple mounting slots designed to hold a hardware unit. Rack servers help reduce energy costs, are very expandable and support a large amount of RAM. Increasing demand for virtualization, growth in the data centers market and rising demand for server security is expected to drive significant growth in the market. The data center rack server market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 17.81% over the period 2015 to 2021.

Geographically, Asia Pacific is expected to be the biggest regional market in the years ahead, owing to a robust environment for digitization and technological up gradation in this region, with India and China being the fastest growing markets.

Scope of the Report:

By Type:

  • Tier 1
  • Tier 2
  • Tier 3
  • Tier 4

By Services:

  • Consulting
  • Installation
  • Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size:

  • Small
  • Medium
  • Large

By Vertical:

  • Telecom and IT
  • Banking and Financial Services
  • Healthcare
  • Retail
  • Government
  • Media and Entertainment
  • Others

Companies Mentioned:

  • HP
  • Dell
  • Selrack
  • Lenovo
  • Fujitsu
  • Supermicro
  • Eaton
  • Emerson Network Power

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

6. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Services (US$ billion)

7. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Organization Size (US$ billion)

8. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Vertical (US$ billion)

9. Data Center Rack Server Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)

10. Competitive Intelligence

11. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/hxhs27/data_center_rack

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




© 2017 PR Newswire