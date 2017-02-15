Europe Middle East and Africa (EMEA) Data Center Blade Server Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - By Data Centre Type, Service, End User, Vertical & Geography - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

A blade server is a self-sufficient and petite server that has innumerable processors and is stationed with other blade servers in an enclosure known as blade enclosure. The blade enclosure provides benefits such as reduced energy costs, less utilization of space and cabling inconvenience. Moreover, it also assists in file sharing, hosting of the virtual server platform, SSL encryption, hosting of application and database. Blade servers help in improving server execution by enhancing the capacity of storage and cutting down administration costs.

Increased spending on IT investments, automation and virtualization are driving the growth of blade server in EMEA region. Geographically, the demand for blade server is increasing in Europe due to the expansion of data centers in the region and need for density optimization. However, high investments incurred during the adoption of blade servers can strain the market growth. Factors such as the requirement of racks or other equipment to be installed as a part of network infrastructure increase the costs of adoption for the servers which can act as an impediment to the growth.

Scope of the Report:

By Data Centre Type



Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4



By Service



Professional Services

Consulting Services

Installation and Support Services

By End User



Large Size Organization

Small Size Organization

Medium Size Organization

By Vertical



IT and Telecom

Manufacturing

Media and Entertainment

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Retail

Government

Healthcare

Others



Companies Mentioned



Dell

HP

SGI

Cisco

Oracle

Hitachi

NEC Corporation

FUJITSU

Lenovo

Huawei

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Europe Middle East and Africa Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Data Centre Type (US$ billion)



6. Europe Middle East and Africa Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Service (US$ billion)



7. Europe Middle East and Africa Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



8. Europe Middle East and Africa Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Vertical (US$ billion)



9. Europe Middle East and Africa Data Center Blade Server Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



10. Competitive Intelligence



11. Company Profiles



