Huawei and the Pantone Color Institute[TM] Partner to Explore the Language of Colour in Upcoming Devices

LONDON, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Partnership brings unrivalled beauty to your smartphone and allows true freedom of expression

In a move that brings the worlds of technology and colour closer together than ever before, Huawei Consumer Business Group and The Pantone Color Institute have partnered to feature the latest trend colours in Huawei's upcoming product launches.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160506/364549LOGO )



By combining Huawei's advanced engineering expertise and industry leading metal craftsmanship with the trusted colour thought leadership and direction of The Pantone Color Institute, consumers can look forward to devices that seamlessly marry ground-breaking innovation together with stunning beauty.

As the world's third-largest smartphone manufacturer, Huawei CBG debuted on the prestigious Interbrand Best Global Brands list in 2014 and rose to number 72 in 2016. This partnership with The Pantone Color Institute looks to build on the success of recent devices, including the Huawei P9 and P9 Plus which have exceeded 10 million global shipments worldwide.

The Pantone Color Institute collaborates with brands around the world to help them leverage the power, psychology and emotion of colour in their design strategy. A unique destination for colour, the Pantone Color Institute forecasts future colour direction, expressing how colour influences human emotion through seasonal trend forecasts, custom colour creation and social commentary, including PANTONE Colour of the Year.

Through this exciting partnership with Huawei, The Pantone Color Institute will continue to explore the language of colour to bring Huawei customers the most striking and on-trend colourways in the palm of their hand.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Business Group said, "As the world's leading authority on colour, we are very excited to work with The Pantone Color Institute on developing our product range to bring our customers the very latest trends. At Huawei, we believe strongly in the power of collective wisdom and collaboration and this partnership will allow consumers to express themselves more vividly through the universal language of colour."

Laurie Pressman, VP of The Pantone Color Institute adds, "With consumers increasingly comfortable using colour as a form of expression, we are seeing more experimentation and creative uses of colour. Colour is truly a medium through which individuals can express themselves to the world around them. Huawei recognises this evolving consumer dynamic and through our partnership we're looking forward to providing Huawei customers with the ability to make a bold colour statement."

More details and information about the partnership between Huawei and The Pantone Color Institute will be announced at the Huawei CBG press conference taking place at Mobile World Congress, Barcelona, on Sunday 26 February.

About Huawei Consumer Business Group

Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population, ranking third in the world in mobile phone shipments in 2014. Sixteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China. Huawei Consumer Business Group is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, mobile broadband devices, home devices and cloud services. Huawei's global network is built on 20 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information please visit: http://consumer.huawei.com

About Pantone and The Pantone Color Institute

PANTONE®, a wholly owned subsidiary of X-Rite, Incorporated, is the global color authority and provider of professional color standards for the design industries. Today Pantone's universal language of color is used by 100 million design professionals worldwide to access color trends, communicate color choices and control consistency of color across every imaginable surface, texture, material and finish.



Through The Pantone Color Institute, Pantone continues to forecast future color direction and study how color influences human thought processes, emotions and physical reactions. Pantone furthers its commitment to providing professionals with a greater understanding of color and to help them utilize color more effectively. Always a source for color inspiration, Pantone also offers designer-inspired products and services for consumers. More information is available athttp://www.pantone.com. For the latest news, trends, information and conversations, connect with Pantone on Instagram,Facebook,Twitter,and Pinterest.

