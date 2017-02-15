Invengo, the global RFID technology provider, today announced the launch of a new generation linen tag, the LinTRAK-Slim, the slimmest UHF RFID tag for the Laundry and Textile Services industry, based on the latest chip available.

Specifically designed to be discreetly integrated into linen and textile products used in commercial laundries and at their customers' sites such as hospitals and hotels, the LinTRAK-Slim tag is a woven label just 1.2mm thick, making it the thinnest UHF RFID tag on the Textile Services market. Small in size, 10mm wide and 59mm long, the new tag allows for rapid and seamless insertion into the hem of textile items. The tag is based on a unique and patented concept that couples a very small UHF device with a sewed, secondary antenna made from flexible stainless steel thread-like material.

The LinTRAK-Slim integrates Impinj' Monza® R6-P chip, the latest EPC Gen 2 UHF (RAIN RFID) chip on the market, designed to drive high-volume applications by combining breakthrough features with unprecedented bulk, stack-reading capacity and speed.

LinTRAK-Slim, which has been tested by world renowned MRI test lab Magnetic Resonance Safety Testing Services, is MRI-compatible and can be used safely in all types of magnetic resonance imaging systems operating at 1.5- and 3-Tesla.

The LinTRAK-Slim completes Invengo's portfolio of industry-leading RFID tags and stations combined with a linen inventory visibility IoT platform called ACUITY, specifically designed to provide digital analytics and services to the laundry industry and their clients in the Healthcare and Hospitality markets.

"We are particularly excited about this new tag and its innovative features that are the result of fruitful discussions with our customers and end-users throughout the Textile Services Ecosystem, including linen manufacturers, laundry groups, major hotel chains and hospitals," said Richard Bailly, President of Invengo Technologies. "With this slimmer tag, we deliver unique benefits to each layer of the linen value chain, resulting in a groundbreaking product that will fuel market growth."

ABOUT INVENGO

Invengo is a leading developer and manufacturer of high quality, intelligent RFID inlays/tags and connectivity solutions utilized in the Internet of Things.

Invengo Technology Pte.Ltd, located in Singapore, is the international headquarters of Invengo Information Technology Co.Ltd, (SZSE:002161.SZ). Employing 600+ people worldwide, Invengo is one of the largest publicly traded, RFID-oriented companies in the world.

