The subscription options in NeuroVive Pharmaceuticals AB will be delisted. Last day of trading for NVP TO 2 will be February 24, 2017.



Instrument Subscription options ---------------------------------- Short name NVP TO 2 ---------------------------------- ISIN code SE0008213086 ---------------------------------- Orderbook ID 122898 ----------------------------------



