

NEW BRUNSWICK (dpa-AFX) - Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp. (IART) announced it has made a binding offer to acquire the Johnson & Johnson Codman Neurosurgery business for a price of $1.045 billion in cash. Integra expects the transaction to be accretive to adjusted EPS by at least $0.22 in the first full year after closing and increasing thereafter, and to GAAP EPS by the end of the third year.



Integra LifeSciences expects the acquisition to also accelerate the path to achieving the company's targets of $2 billion in revenue and 30% adjusted EBITDA margin. Integra expects the Codman Neurosurgery revenue to experience some initial disruption in the first year of the combination, and to then grow 3% to 6% longer term.



Codman Neurosurgery is a part of Depuy Synthes Companies of Johnson & Johnson. It offers a portfolio of devices focused on advanced hydrocephalus, neuro-critical care and operative neurosurgery. The acquired products generated approximately $370 million in revenue during 2016 with an EBITDA margin of about 31%.



