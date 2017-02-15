HOUSTON, TX -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- The Weirds, a new toy line and brand that revels in the unique, different and original, announced today that it will be showcasing The Weirds' products at this year's Toy Industry Association Toy Fair in New York City, February 18-21. The fun will be on display in Booth 5580, Level I in the Pop Stop Section of the show. Every product in The Weirds line-up celebrates the differences in one another, and encourages everyone to, "Embrace Your Weird."

"At last year's Toy Fair, we launched the concept of The Weirds and introduced our toys to an incredible audience. This year, we are not only back with our Weirds characters, we are growing our brand and creating impact with the announcement of two major partnerships -- with Sentai Filmworks and the Bruce Lee Foundation," said The Weirds' owner and creator Chris Hawley. "It's been an amazing year of growth and we will continue the momentum with Sentai and the Bruce Lee Foundation in celebrating and encouraging individuality and uniqueness!"

At the 2016 Licensing Show in Las Vegas, The Weirds brand was named a finalist in License Global Magazine's, "One to Watch" Brand Award. At Toy Fair, The Weirds will be highlighting awesomely odd plush characters, each retailing for $29.99. Each character is designed with bright, hard-to-miss colors, fun patterns, and -- most importantly -- diverse personality traits.

Character Details:

El Loco and Guapo: When not in the ring, Mexican wrestlers El Loco and his tag team partner, Guapo the mustache, like climbing Mt. Everest, Bigfoot hunting, and zip-lining.

Ms. E: This girly girl of the group loves Monster trucks and Grilled Cheese Sandwiches. In fact, she once held the world record for most sandwiches eaten in one sitting -- 29!

Bonez: The mega-chill Weird is not much for exercise or excitement. He likes to spend his days on the couch watching '90's sitcoms, playing games on his phone, and checking out local bands.

Fab Ric: Ric's made from ... well ... fabric. Not just any ol' fabric, it's totally colorable. Create your very own, one-of-a-kind Weird with this blank canvas!





The Weirds plush characters, along with other branded merchandise, including an original 40+ page coloring book with a fold-out poster, T-shirts, buttons, and stickers, will be available at Toy Fair, various independent retailers, as well as online at TheWeirds.com, with support from Sentai Filmworks.

In January 2017, The Weirds announced its partnership with Sentai Filmworks and the Bruce Lee Foundation. The partnership with The Bruce Lee Foundation is a collaborative effort to educate and encourage kids on the importance of being themselves in today's world. Sentai Filmworks supports The Weird through social media and their website.

