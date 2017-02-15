SHIRE PLC - Directorate Change

Directorate change

February 15, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces the following changes to Board committee membership, effective immediately:

Director Appointment Resignation Dominic Blakemore Remuneration Committee N/A Olivier Bohuon Nomination & Governance Committee Science & Technology Committee Ian Clark Remuneration Committee;

Science & Technology Committee N/A Sara Mathew Nomination & Governance Committee Remuneration Committee

