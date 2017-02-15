SHIRE PLC - Directorate Change

PR Newswire
London, February 15
Directorate change
February 15, 2017 - Shire plc (LSE: SHP, NASDAQ: SHPG) announces the following changes to Board committee membership, effective immediately:
|Director
|Appointment
|Resignation
|Dominic Blakemore
|Remuneration Committee
|N/A
|Olivier Bohuon
|Nomination & Governance Committee
|Science & Technology Committee
|Ian Clark
|Remuneration Committee;
Science & Technology Committee
|N/A
|Sara Mathew
|Nomination & Governance Committee
|Remuneration Committee
Oliver Strawbridge
Senior Assistant Company Secretary
For further information please contact:
|Investor Relations
|Ian Karp
|ikarp@shire.com
|+1 781 482 9018
|Robert Coates
|rcoates@shire.com
|+44 1256 894874
|Media
|Lisa Adler
|lisa.adler@shire.com
|+1 617 588 8607
|Debbi Ford
|debbi.ford@shire.com
|+1 617 949 9083
NOTES TO EDITORS
About Shire
Shire is the leading global biotechnology company focused on serving people with rare diseases and other highly specialized conditions. We strive to develop best-in-class products, many of which are available in more than 100 countries, across core therapeutic areas including Hematology, Immunology, Neuroscience, Ophthalmics, Lysosomal Storage Disorders, Gastrointestinal / Internal Medicine / Endocrine and Hereditary Angioedema; and a growing franchise in Oncology.
Our employees come to work every day with a shared mission: to develop and deliver breakthrough therapies for the hundreds of millions of people in the world affected by rare diseases and other high-need conditions, and who lack effective therapies to live their lives to the fullest.
