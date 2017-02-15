Contract supports long-term growth strategy for Manchester

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has been awarded a five-year contract by Manchester City Council (MCC) in the U.K. to provide property management and professional services. The contract will support MCC's growth strategy for Manchester, which aims to establish the city as a world-class, vibrant, economic and cultural center. It will be overseen by MCC's Strategic Development Directorate, set up to help drive sustainable economic growth and transformation of the city.

Managed from Jacobs' Manchester office, the key objective of the contract is to help generate important revenue through rental income, capital appreciation and capital receipts, ultimately used by MCC to deliver services to the community. Jacobs' services include management of MCC's investment estate for efficient operation; professional and technical work such as asset valuations, acquisitions, disposals and investment reports; and rent reviews, leases and associated support. Jacobs will also contribute place-making and regeneration recommendations; strategies for planned preventative maintenance to increase lettability and improve tenant retention; high-quality rating advice; and access to planning, remediation and infrastructure services. The five-year term has an option for a two-year extension.

"We look forward to continuing to work closely with Manchester City Council and its Strategic Development Directorate, discovering ways to help deliver key objectives for its property portfolio more efficiently," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Buildings and Infrastructure Bob Duff. "We have a thorough understanding of MCC's portfolio, and this contract represents an important step in supporting the city's efforts to generate critical income."

"Jacobs submitted a high quality and competitive tender, and we are looking forward to developing our relationship with their team in what will be an exciting but challenging period for the Council," said Gillian Boyle, Manchester City Council's Principal Development Surveyor. Jacobs works on major infrastructure projects in roads, rail, water and aviation, as well as sectors such as oil and gas, refining, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, power, nuclear, defence and buildings. Jacobs employs some of the most experienced technical and professional services practitioners in the U.K. and has grown to more than 7,000 people at locations across the country. The company has more than 900 graduates, technicians and apprentices currently training in the U.K.

