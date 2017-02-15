LOS ANGELES, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- US Nuclear Corp. (OTCBB: UCLE) is excited to announce the opening of their new office in Beijing, China, which will commence on February 25, 2017. The staff will include local product specialists and trained technicians.

CEO Robert Goldstein said, "Having our own office in Beijing, China will greatly improve communications between current and future customers, distributors, and key officials. With the support of local sales representatives, we will be able to understand and negotiate the market more adeptly, while our skilled technicians can offer fast and local service for our products. This will help lead the way to major expansion in China's burgeoning nuclear power industry, especially with regards to our popular tritium monitors. Our air and water monitoring products will also be fundamental as China pursues multi-billion dollar programs to tackle air and water pollution."

Furthermore, while in China, US Nuclear Corp. is scheduled to meet with the leading executives in the drone industry, including investors, suppliers, and distributors.

Mr. Goldstein added that "US Nuclear is the pioneer in chemical and radiation sniffing drones, so it will be an honor to meet the top players of the drone world in China."

Drones let us rise above our two dimensional world and really see what is going on. US Nuclear takes drones to a whole new level by incorporating chemical and radiation sniffing sensors to give vital, real time information to fire, police, rescue, and border security. US Nuclear's drones allow for unprecedented maneuverability while keeping personnel safe and out of danger. Other applications and industries that would benefit from these enhanced sensing drones also include oil/gas extraction and refining, utilities, pipelines, mining, and clean energy.

Drone usage around the world is soaring. For more details, please take a look at this inspiring Goldman Sachs report on the $100 billion drone industry:

http://www.goldmansachs.com/our-thinking/technology-driving-innovation/drones