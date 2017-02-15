PALO ALTO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Capriza, a leader in enterprise mobility for business applications, today announced its upcoming complimentary webinar on February 23rd at 1pm ET, on "IT Agility in 2017: A View from top CIOs." The survey, conducted by Dion Hinchcliffe, CIO advisor, IT expert, futurist, and industry Influencer, reveals results from his hand-picked list of the world's leading CIOs on their plans to make IT more agile in 2017. The survey sought to understand how IT leaders are looking at IT agility in the age of digital transformation, what agile IT initiatives they are focusing on, key challenges and solutions they're adopting to be more agile. Respondents span across many industries including: finance, insurance, manufacturing, healthcare, and hospitality.

94 percent cite strong pressure to move quicker than ever before; talent gap is top challenge

The majority of these IT leaders reported that they are under "very strong" pressure to move faster with technology this year. Pressure is coming from various parts of the business with most citing C-Level peers. "There has been a perception that IT isn't moving quickly enough," says Hinchcliffe. "IT has felt the impact of this and for the first time, we've quantified the effects on IT, as well as where in the business they see having the biggest impact, and what they are doing about it." The survey finds talent to be the number one challenge with IT agility and delves into strategies and technologies IT leaders are adopting to move more quickly.

The survey and webinar are sponsored by Capriza. Hinchcliffe will be unveiling the results and his analysis for the very first time in public, including how leading CIOs plan to accelerating their efforts, in a webinar on February 23rd at 1pm ET. Register today for this exclusive first look at this data and hear Dion's analysis.

