

PURCHASE (dpa-AFX) - Snack and beverage giant Pepsico Inc. (PEP) Wednesday said its fourth-quarter profit declined on items, while adjusted profit topped analysts' estimates on higher revenues. For fiscal 2017, the company expects higher core earnings, which is below market expectation. Further, the company lifted its dividend, and share repurchases of approximately $2 billion.



Chairman and CEO Indra Nooyi said, 'Looking ahead to 2017, we expect solid financial performance despite anticipated continued macroeconomic challenges.'



For fiscal 2017, Pepsico expects core earnings per share of $5.09, higher than last year's $4.85.



On average, 22 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect earnings of $5.16 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company expects 2017 organic revenue growth of at least 3 percent. Foreign exchange would negatively impact revenue growth by about 3 percentage points and the 53rd week in 2016 would negatively impact by 1 percentage point.



Further, the company expects approximately $10 billion in cash flow from operating activities and approximately $7 billion in free cash flow.



Pepsico announced a 7 percent increase in its annualized dividend to $3.22 per share from $3.01 per share, effective with the dividend expected to be paid in June 2017. Total dividends to shareholders are expected to be approximately $4.5 billion in 2017.



For the fourth quarter, net income attributable to the company declined 18 percent to $1.40 billion from last year's $1.72 billion. Earnings per share fell 17 percent to $0.97 from $1.17 last year.



The quarterly results reflected the impacts of pension-related settlements, the debt redemption charge as well as the absence of prior year's non-cash tax benefit .



Core earnings totaled $1.73 billion, or $1.20 per share, compared to $1.56 billion, or $1.06 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts expected the company to earn $1.16 per share for the quarter.



Core gross margin contracted 25 basis points in the quarter, and core operating margin expanded 90 basis points.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 5 percent to $19.52 billion from $18.59 billion last year. Analysts expected revenues of $19.51 billion.



Foreign exchange translation had a 2 percentage point unfavorable impact, while the 53rd reporting week had a 3.5 percentage point favorable impact. Excluding these, organic revenue growth was 3.7 percent.



In pre-market activity on the NYSE, Pepsico shares were gaining 0.07 percent to $107.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX