SDL Analyse launches after customer contest to find next big translation productivity app

SDL (LSE:SDL) today announced the launch of SDL Analyse, the 200th app featured on the SDL AppStore, a hub of the latest third-party apps designed to enhance translator productivity.

With more than 275,000 downloads and 33,000 users, the SDL AppStore has quickly become a community for translators, reviewers and project managers to find and download apps that complement SDL software. The language industry's first and only app store, the SDL AppStore is a free and open platform. The latest app added to the online store in 2017, SDL Analyse, provides quick analysis of the word count involved for translation projects taking seconds rather than minutes.

The idea for SDL Analyse stems from an SDL-run contest held in late 2016, which asked SDL Trados Studio customers for ideas on the features and applications that would help improve their translation experience. With hundreds of entries worldwide, SDL judges narrowed the ideas down to 13 for an online vote on SDL Community, an online forum for SDL customers to connect with their peers.

SDL Analyse received the most votes and was announced the winner and just months later has launched for users.

"This easy and intuitive word count app will make our lives easier," said Marta Cervera Areny, freelance translator and inventor of the app. "When the client asks when you will have the attached document ready, you can provide them with an accurate answer in just a minute. That's because you'll have an accurate word count right away, skipping all the fuss of having to create a project to get this information."

With the ability to download apps and develop their own bespoke apps or integrations with other systems via the SDL AppStore, SDL customers have a unique opportunity to tap into their full potential in terms of translation productivity. Users can also create their own personalized solutions through the use of the APIs found on the Developer Hub. Since its launch in 2010, the number of apps available in the SDL AppStore has seen rapid growth. With contributions from over 1,500 developers, the 200 apps developed both by SDL and third-party developers drive efficiency for various translation processes, including accessing terminology, preparing work for other translators and more.

"We want to make sure we offer a personal experience to our users as well as continue to engage with the translation community to improve our products," said Massimo Ghislandi, Executive Vice President of Translation Productivity, SDL. "This competition has been a great example of how SDL can work closely with its customer base and leverage the innovative capabilities offered by SDL Trados Studio's open platform to quickly deliver a tangible solution for customers' needs."

To learn more, visit the SDL AppStore and download our latest app SDL Analyse.

About SDL

SDL (LSE:SDL) is the global innovator in language translation technology, services and content management. Over the past 25 years we've delivered transformative business results by enabling powerfully nuanced digital experiences with customers around the world. Are you in the know? Find out why 79 out of the top 100 global brands work with us at SDL.com and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

