Frost & Sullivan Applauds Oneview's Advanced Patient Engagement Platform for Its Ability to Enhance Quality of Life for Patients and to Save Money for Caregivers

MOUNTAIN VIEW, California, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the innovative software solutions market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Oneview Healthcare PLC with the 2016 Global Technology Innovation Award for succeeding in delivering time and cost savings to healthcare organizations and enhancing clinical outcomes for patients via its patient experience and clinical workflow solution.

Oneview's interactive patient care solution seamlessly integrates a hospital's IT systems onto one high-performance technology platform. It combines clinical data from EMR vendors such as Epic, Cerner and Meditech, with data from systems providing nurse call, alert management, building management, real-time location services and more to enable hospitals to improve patient engagement, clinical workflows and communication.

The Oneview platform provides point-of-care access to those IT systems through a variety of end-user devices, including bedside terminal, TV, tablet and smart phone. As a result, non-clinical patient requests (i.e. reporting a spill, requesting a drink, etc.) are no longer routed to nursing, but instead to the right department, at the right time. Not only does this relieve call button fatigue, but more importantly, it improves patient satisfaction as requests can be handled in a more efficient manner.

"Oneview has visualized a decentralized, community-based healthcare model in which healthcare services are distributed across hospitals, community clinics, as well as home," said Frost & Sullivan Industry Analyst and Associate Fellow Cecilia Van Cauwenberghe. "Its products reflect this vision and help foster a connected and efficient healthcare ecosystem."

The scalability of Oneview's products and services is outstanding. In less than a decade, the company grew exponentially, not only in terms of revenue, but also installed base and geographic footprint. In 2016, it deployed its products in 11 new facilities, delivered point-of-care solutions to 2,666 beds, and contracted another 12 facilities. These wins helped its revenue grow 493% within the personal contract purchase framework, generating recurring revenue of 69%.

The company aims to enhance its market scope by tapping current and new opportunities. It plans to continue rolling out products related to healthcare facilities in order to consolidate its position, and upsell new features and functionalities to existing customers. Simultaneously, it is exploring new opportunities in medical tourism, assisted living and senior living. It has expanded internationally in less than a decade, establishing new offices in the United States, Australia and the Middle East, while seeking expansion opportunities in Southeast Asia.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has demonstrated uniqueness in developing and leveraging new technologies, which significantly impacts both the functionality and the customer value of the new products and applications. The award lauds the high research and development spend towards innovation, its relevance to the industry, and the positive impact on brand perception.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Oneview Healthcare

Oneview Healthcare's innovative Patient Engagement and Clinical Workflow Solution seamlessly integrates a hospital's IT systems onto one high-performance technology platform. It provides point-of-care access to those systems through a variety of end-user devices, including bedside terminal, TV, tablet and smart phone. Through its services and applications, which include treatment education for patients, entertainment and interactive patient care services, Oneview enables hospitals to optimize patient engagement, clinical outcomes and workflow efficiencies. Oneview is revolutionizing the patient experience helping providers to achieve quantifiable improvements across key performance areas such as improved HCAHPS ratings, reduced readmissions and improved clinical outcomes. Established in 2007, Oneview has offices in the U.S., Ireland, Australia and Asia. For more information on Oneview Healthcare, please visitwww.oneviewhealthcare.com, or follow us on Twitter @OneviewHC or LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/oneview.

About Frost & Sullivan

Frost & Sullivan, the Growth Partnership Company, works in collaboration with clients to leverage visionary innovation that addresses the global challenges and related growth opportunities that will make or break today's market participants. For more than 50 years, we have been developing growth strategies for the global 1000, emerging businesses, the public sector and the investment community. Contact us: Start the discussion.

