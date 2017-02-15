Vibes Expands to Europe to Power Mobile Marketing Campaigns for Brands

Industry-leading mobile engagement platform for delivering interactive experiences via messaging and wallets now available in the U.K.

CHICAGO, Feb. 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibes, a leader in mobile engagement used by top brands to deliver targeted, personalized mobile experiences, today announced it has launched into Europe. As a mobile marketing leader in the U.S., Vibes' mobile engagement platform and expertise will now be available outside of North America, starting in the U.K.

According to a recent survey commissioned by Vibes, 70 percent of U.K. consumers use paper-based coupons and 90 percent use one to four plastic loyalty cards monthly, underscoring the strong opportunities for brands and retailers to digitally convert these initiatives and improve the customer experience.

Marketers in the U.K. can now access Vibes' platform, Catapult, as well as the company's expertise, to run sophisticated mobile marketing campaigns across channels, including:

SMS - Build a mobile database of subscribers and manage SMS campaigns to engage consumers through personalized offers and messages.

- Build a mobile database of subscribers and manage SMS campaigns to engage consumers through personalized offers and messages. Mobile wallet marketing and advertising - Create and distribute mobile wallet content into Apple Wallet and Android Pay, including special offers, coupons, or event reminders, and seamlessly manage and digitize existing customer loyalty programs.

- Create and distribute mobile wallet content into Apple Wallet and Android Pay, including special offers, coupons, or event reminders, and seamlessly manage and digitize existing customer loyalty programs. Transactional messaging - Power automated transactional and service updates (e.g., shipping updates, service prompts, processing alerts, product updates) to customers via SMS and Apple Wallet and Android Pay notifications.

"Entering the European market enables us to bring Vibes' technology and expertise to a wide new set of brands and retailers," said Jack Philbin, co-founder and CEO of Vibes. "Clients have been wanting to see our platform in international markets as they navigate the challenge of connecting with consumers who are increasingly difficult to engage. We look forward to helping marketers create relevant, personalized mobile experiences that drive effective engagement and achieve their marketing and loyalty objectives."

Vibes helps some of the world's most successful brands, including Ford, Chipotle, Foot Locker, and The Gap, increase revenue through targeted personalized mobile engagement. Vibes' clients consistently achieve eight-figure sales results and drive positive business outcomes on mobile, such as increasing basket size, driving in-store traffic, and improving loyalty.

Vibes' expansion follows its acquisition of Red Fish Media in December 2016 and marks the company's next major milestone in executing the strategic vision it outlined this summer, when it received a $45 million investment from its partner, Syniverse.

"Vibes was a compelling investment and partner for Syniverse because of the opportunity to scale the company's industry-leading mobile engagement platform across our international footprint," said Stephen C. Gray, president and CEO of Syniverse. "Vibes' technology and expertise address a real market need in Europe, and we look forward to together bringing these sophisticated mobile marketing capabilities to additional markets."

According to the Vibes-commissioned study, nearly half of U.K. consumers say their perception of a retailer or brand would be more positive if they offered digital loyalty cards, and nearly two in five consumers say their opinion of a retailer would become more positive if it started delivering coupons and offers that they could save in their smartphones.

About Vibes

Vibes helps marketers increase revenue and engagement through technology and expertise. Catapult, Vibes' mobile engagement platform, enables marketers to easily manage all mobile communication channels including text messaging, push notifications, Apple Wallet, Android Pay, and mobile web campaigns - all through a single interface. Vibes' clients include Chipotle, The Gap, Old Navy, The Home Depot, PetSmart, Foot Locker and Allstate. To learn more about Vibes, visitwww.vibes.com.

