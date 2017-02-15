Tavant Launches Next Version of its Advanced Warranty Management Solution on Salesforce AppExchange

SANTA CLARA, Calif., February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Enabling Customers to Recover up to 40% of Warranty Expense From Suppliers

Tavant Technologies, a leading global provider of Warranty Management Software, today announced the launch of the latest version of its warranty management application - The 'Tavant Warranty On-Demand 1.5' on Salesforce AppExchange.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20150306/732869 )

Tavant Warranty On-Demand (TWOD) is the only native warranty management app on Force.com platform. It enables complete warranty lifecycle management and helps reduce warranty costsand reserves, increase supplier recovery, and enhance warranty forecasting accuracy.

The all-new version of TWOD is Salesforce lightning compatible and extremely user-friendly. It offers an improved outlook to setting up and automatically enforcing warranty coverage exclusions resulting in increased automatic claims processing.

The new release also comes equipped with fully-automated returns management including out-of-the-box integrations with freight carriers and an automated supplier recovery workflow, enabling the customers to recover up to 40% of warranty expenses from component suppliers.

"We strive for 100% automation of warranty processes, which empowers warranty teams to focus on improving customer value and satisfaction. The latest version of TWOD allows warranty crews to drastically cut down on claim cycle times by achieving a higher level of process automation," said Vikas Khosla, Vice-President at Tavant Technologies.

The release also focusses on service campaigns management - permitting flexibility to setup, manage and recall campaigns and, integrates features like 'notification to customer till payment from supplier supporting campaign'.

For more information mail us at bizdev@tavant.com

About Tavant Technologies

Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Tavant Technologies is a specialized software solutions and services provider that provides impactful results to its customers across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Founded in 2000, the company employs over 2000 people and is a recognized top employer.

Tavant is the world leader in providing Warranty Management Solutions. The company offers 'Tavant Warranty' - a globally leading, complete service lifecycle - on premise warranty management software and, 'Tavant Warranty On-Demand', The only 100% native warranty management system on Salesforce. Find Tavant Technologies on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media Contact:

Vibhor Mishra

Tavant Technologies Inc.

+1-(408)-519-5400

vibhor.mishra@tavant.com

http://www.tavant.com

