Apetit Plc, Stock Exchange Release, February 15, 2017 at 3:00 p.m. Eero Kinnunen, Vice President, Strategic Projects, has announced that he is leaving Apetit to join another company. He will continue working for Apetit until April 28, 2017. Eero Kinnunen was the CFO of Apetit over the years 2006-2016.



"I would like to thank Eero Kinnunen for his contribution as the CFO and a member of the Corporate Management at Apetit Group. During his ten years in this position he has been an essential resource and a key person in Group finance and the strategic development of the entire Group. I warmly wish Eero all the best in his future endeavours," says President and CEO Juha Vanhainen, Apetit Plc.



Apetit Plc



Juha Vanhainen President and CEO



For more information: Juha Vanhainen, President and CEO, Apetit Plc, tel. +358 10 402 00



