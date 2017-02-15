NTDOY Stock: Building a Bullish FoundationNintendo Co., Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) is making headway once again in the gaming world and it is time to take notice. This past summer, it made quite a splash with its "Pokemon Go" mobile app that caused Nintendo stock to surge in price overnight as the enthusiasm towards this product went viral. The popularity of this product was so widespread that media outlets were awash with topics surrounding the enthusiasm, and the dangers with this mobile application.Nintendo's rehash of its 1985 game.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...