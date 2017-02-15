sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

191,90 Euro		-0,10
-0,05 %
WKN: 864009 ISIN: JP3756600007 Ticker-Symbol: NTO 
Aktie:
Branche
Unterhaltung
Aktienmarkt
JAPAN
1-Jahres-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
187,66
191,21
15:32
187,52
191,48
15:31
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NINTENDO CO LTD
NINTENDO CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NINTENDO CO LTD191,90-0,05 %