Masimo MightySat Rx is the First Fingertip Pulse Oximeter to Measure Respiration Rate

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) announced today the CE marking of the measurement of respiration rate from the pleth (RRpTM) on the MightySat™ Rx fingertip pulse oximeter. MightySat Rx is a noninvasive device that measures and displays functional oxygen saturation (SpO 2 ), Pulse Rate (PR) and Perfusion Index (PI) with the option to add Pleth Variability Index (PVi) and now, RRp.

This Smart News Release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005554/en/

Masimo MightySat Rx with RRp (Photo: Business Wire)

Respiration rate, or the number of breaths taken per minute, typically requires manually counting breaths with a timer and then converting to a per minute rate, or being fitted with chest leads or straps that can be inconvenient. With the addition of RRp to MightySat Rx, respiration rate can conveniently be measured using the same fingertip sensor that measures SpO 2 , PR, PI, and PVi (a measurement of the dynamic changes in PI that occur during the respiratory cycle). RRp is measured only when the respiratory movement-induced signal is present in the pulsatile waveform and may not be available during certain conditions, such as very irregular breathing and excessive movement.

MightySat Rx is indicated for use with both adult and pediatric patients during both no motion and motion conditions, who are well or poorly perfused, in hospitals, hospital-type facilities, mobile, and home environments. It offers a Bluetooth wireless interface to the Masimo Professional Health mobile application to track, trend, and communicate measurements. MightySat Rx features the same Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ SET pulse oximetry available in a variety of bedside Masimo and OEM monitors. Masimo SETaddresses the challenges of low perfusion and motion artifact that limit conventional pulse oximetry by harnessing the power of adaptive filters to reduce measurement inaccuracy. Infection control issues aside, Masimo SET performance benefits are maximized by choosing the correct sensor type for the applicable use scenario: adhesive sensors for continuous monitoring, reusable cabled sensors for short-term monitoring and MightySat Rx fingertip oximeters for spot-checks on those who are not moving excessively and do not have very poor perfusion. Masimo SET helps clinicians monitor oxygen saturation and pulse rate during motion and low perfusion for more than 100 million patients a year1 and is the primary pulse oximetry at top hospitals, including 9 of the top 10 hospitals listed in the 2016-17 U.S. News and World Report Best Hospitals Honor Roll.2

"MightySat Rx is our smallest, most compact pulse oximeter, and as such is particularly versatile, offering the convenience of portability," stated Joe Kiani, Chairman and CEO of Masimo. "We are happy to be able to increase its capability with the addition of RRp, and to continue innovating in the field of mobile monitoring devices for the professional caregiver market."

RRp does not have 510(k) clearance and is not available in the U.S.

@MasimoInnovates | Masimo

References

Estimate: Masimo data on file. http://health.usnews.com/health-care/best-hospitals/articles/best-hospitals-honor-roll-and-overview

About Masimo

Masimo (NASDAQ: MASI) is a global leader in innovative noninvasive monitoring technologies. Our mission is to improve patient outcomes and reduce the cost of care by taking noninvasive monitoring to new sites and applications. In 1995, the company debuted Masimo SET Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion™ pulse oximetry, which has been shown in multiple studies to significantly reduce false alarms and accurately monitor for true alarms. Masimo SET has also been shown to helps clinicians reduce severe retinopathy of prematurity in neonates,1 improve CCHD screening in newborns,2 and, when used for continuous monitoring in post-surgical wards, reduce rapid response activations and costs.3,4,5 Masimo SET is estimated to be used on more than 100 million patients in leading hospitals and other healthcare settings around the world. In 2005, Masimo introduced rainbow Pulse CO-Oximetry technology, allowing noninvasive and continuous monitoring of blood constituents that previously could only be measured invasively, including total hemoglobin (SpHb), oxygen content (SpOC™), carboxyhemoglobin (SpCO), methemoglobin (SpMet), and more recently, Pleth Variability Index (PVi) and Oxygen Reserve Index (ORi™), in addition to SpO 2 , pulse rate, and perfusion index (PI). Studies with SpHb have shown reductions in unnecessary blood transfusion*,6,7 and when used with PVi, reductions in length of hospital stay8 and 30- and 90-day mortality.9 In 2014, Masimo introduced Root, an intuitive patient monitoring and connectivity platform with the Masimo Open Connect™ (MOC-9™) interface, enabling other companies to augment Root with new features and measurement capabilities. Masimo is also taking an active leadership role in mHealth with products such as the Radius-7™ wearable patient monitor, iSpO 2 pulse oximeter for smartphones, and the MightySat™ fingertip pulse oximeter. Additional information about Masimo and its products may be found at www.masimo.com. All published clinical studies on Masimo products can be found at http://www.masimo.com/cpub/clinical-evidence.htm.

*Clinical decisions regarding red blood cell transfusions should be based on the clinician's judgment considering, among other factors: patient condition, continuous SpHb monitoring, and laboratory diagnostic tests using blood samples.

References

Castillo A et al. Prevention of Retinopathy of Prematurity in Preterm Infants through Changes in Clinical Practice and SpO 2 Technology. Acta Paediatr. 2011 Feb;100(2):188-92. de-Wahl Granelli A et al. Impact of pulse oximetry screening on the detection of duct dependent congenital heart disease: a Swedish prospective screening study in 39,821 newborns. BMJ. 2009;338. Taenzer AH et al. Impact of Pulse Oximetry Surveillance on Rescue Events and Intensive Care Unit Transfers: A Before-And-After Concurrence Study. Anesthesiology. 2010; 112(2):282-287. Taenzer AH et al. Postoperative Monitoring The Dartmouth Experience. Anesthesia Patient Safety Foundation Newsletter. Spring-Summer 2012. McGrath SP et al. Surveillance Monitoring Management for General Care Units: Strategy, Design, and Implementation. The Joint Commission Journal on Quality and Patient Safety. 2016 Jul;42(7):293-302. Ehrenfeld JM et al. Continuous Non-invasive Hemoglobin Monitoring during Orthopedia Surgery: A Randomized Trial. J Blood Disorders Transf. 2014. 5:9. 2. Awada WN et al. Continuous and noninvasive hemoglobin monitoring reduces red blood cell transfusion during neurosurgery: a prospective cohort study. J Clin Monit Comput. 2015 Feb 4. Thiele RH et al. Standardization of Care: Impact of an Enhanced Recovery Protocol on Length of Stay, Complications, and Direct Costs after Colorectal Surgery. JACS (2015). doi: 10.1016/j.jamcollsurg.2014.12.042. Nathan N et al. Impact of Continuous Perioperative SpHb Monitoring. Proceedings from the 2016 ASA Annual Meeting, Chicago. Abstract A1103.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements as defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, in connection with the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding the potential effectiveness of MightySat™ Rx and SET pulse oximetry. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations about future events affecting us and are subject to risks and uncertainties, all of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control and could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements as a result of various risk factors, including, but not limited to: risks related to our assumptions regarding the repeatability of clinical results; risks related to our belief that Masimo's unique noninvasive measurement technologies, including Masimo MightySat Rx and SET pulse oximetry, contribute to positive clinical outcomes and patient safety; as well as other factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of our most recent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), which may be obtained for free at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in our forward-looking statements are reasonable, we do not know whether our expectations will prove correct. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of today's date. We do not undertake any obligation to update, amend or clarify these statements or the "Risk Factors" contained in our most recent reports filed with the SEC, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under the applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170215005554/en/

Contacts:

Masimo

Evan Lamb, 949-396-3376

elamb@masimo.com