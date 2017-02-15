Food Additives Market to Reach US$41.670 Billion by 2021 - Rising Relevance of Quality & Nutrition in Eating Habits - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
Food additives are substances added to food to either enhance its taste or appearance or to preserve it. Global food additives market is projected to reach US$41.670 billion in 2021, increasing from US$34.618 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this market are growing consumption of fast-food and beverages fueled by lifestyle changes, rising relevance of quality and nutrition in eating habits, stronger consumer-centric laws, and higher household consumption expenditure.
Growing middle class in emerging economies and a larger global workforce are expected to strengthen growth in the market as food consumption expands. Over the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market for food additives while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth.
Scope of the Report:
By Classification
- Natural
- Synthetics
By Type
- Flavors
- Preservatives
- Acidulants
- Emulsifiers
- Colors
- Others
By Application
- Bakery
- Confectionery
- Dairy and Milk
- Beverage
- Dietary Supplements
- Instant Food
- Meat and Poultry
Companies Mentioned
- Arthur Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
- Novozymes
- DuPont
- Cargill
- Chr. Hansen
- Kerry Group
Key Topics Covered:
1. Introduction
2. Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary
4. Market Dynamics
5. Food Additives Market Forecast by Classification (US$ billion)
6. Food Additives Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)
7. Food Additives Market Forecast By Application (US$ billion)
8. Food Additives Market By Geography (US$ billion)
9. Competitive Intelligence
10. Company Profiles
