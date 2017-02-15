Food Additives Market to Reach US$41.670 Billion by 2021 - Rising Relevance of Quality & Nutrition in Eating Habits - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Additives Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Food additives are substances added to food to either enhance its taste or appearance or to preserve it. Global food additives market is projected to reach US$41.670 billion in 2021, increasing from US$34.618 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this market are growing consumption of fast-food and beverages fueled by lifestyle changes, rising relevance of quality and nutrition in eating habits, stronger consumer-centric laws, and higher household consumption expenditure.

Growing middle class in emerging economies and a larger global workforce are expected to strengthen growth in the market as food consumption expands. Over the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market for food additives while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth.

Scope of the Report:

By Classification



Natural

Synthetics



By Type



Flavors

Preservatives

Acidulants

Emulsifiers

Colors

Others

By Application



Bakery

Confectionery



Dairy and Milk

Beverage

Dietary Supplements

Instant Food

Meat and Poultry



Companies Mentioned



Arthur Daniels Midland Company (ADM)

Novozymes

DuPont

Cargill

Chr. Hansen

Kerry Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Food Additives Market Forecast by Classification (US$ billion)



6. Food Additives Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)



7. Food Additives Market Forecast By Application (US$ billion)



8. Food Additives Market By Geography (US$ billion)



9. Competitive Intelligence



10. Company Profiles



For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lw4p9n/food_additives

