Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
15.02.2017 | 14:11
(1 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Food Additives Market to Reach US$41.670 Billion by 2021 - Rising Relevance of Quality & Nutrition in Eating Habits - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Food Additives Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Food additives are substances added to food to either enhance its taste or appearance or to preserve it. Global food additives market is projected to reach US$41.670 billion in 2021, increasing from US$34.618 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 3.78% during the forecast period. Factors driving the growth of this market are growing consumption of fast-food and beverages fueled by lifestyle changes, rising relevance of quality and nutrition in eating habits, stronger consumer-centric laws, and higher household consumption expenditure.

Growing middle class in emerging economies and a larger global workforce are expected to strengthen growth in the market as food consumption expands. Over the forecast period, Europe is expected to be the largest market for food additives while Asia-Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth.

Scope of the Report:

By Classification

  • Natural
  • Synthetics

By Type

  • Flavors
  • Preservatives
  • Acidulants
  • Emulsifiers
  • Colors
  • Others

By Application

  • Bakery
  • Confectionery
  • Dairy and Milk
  • Beverage
  • Dietary Supplements
  • Instant Food
  • Meat and Poultry

Companies Mentioned

  • Arthur Daniels Midland Company (ADM)
  • Novozymes
  • DuPont
  • Cargill
  • Chr. Hansen
  • Kerry Group

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Research Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

5. Food Additives Market Forecast by Classification (US$ billion)

6. Food Additives Market Forecast by Type (US$ billion)

7. Food Additives Market Forecast By Application (US$ billion)

8. Food Additives Market By Geography (US$ billion)

9. Competitive Intelligence

10. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lw4p9n/food_additives

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716




