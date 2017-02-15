Research and Markets - Disposable Blood Bags Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021 - Key Players are Fresenius Kabi India, Span Healthcare, Terumo Penpol, Poly Medicure Limited & HLL Lifecare

Dublin, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Disposable Blood Bags Market - Forecasts from 2016 to 2021" report to their offering.

Disposable Blood Bags are used for storage, collection, and transportation of human blood and its components. and are made up of PVC (polyvinyl chloride) and plastic materials. The key factor driving the demand for disposable blood bags is the rising demand for blood owing to increase in global population with blood-related diseases and advancement of science and technology to cure such diseases. Moreover, growing concerns regarding environmental sustainability are also driving the demand for disposable blood bags across the globe.

Initiatives being taken by government organizations for spreading awareness among people about blood donation is also bolstering the growth of this market. However, certain factors like risks related to transfusion of blood and poor infrastructure of blood storage across several geographies remain key challenges to the market growth. North America is the biggest market for the global disposable plastic blood bags due to the increasing number of patients with blood disorders in the region. The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to expand at the highest growth rate in the coming years owing to a large population base and burgeoning demand for blood transfusion.



Scope of the Report:



By Product



Single Blood Bag

Double Blood Bag

Triple Blood Bag

Quadruple Blood Bag

By End Users



Hospitals

Blood Bank

Non-Governmental organizations (NGO's)



Companies Mentioned



Span Healthcare

Grifols

Hll Lifecare

Fresenius Kabi India

Terumo Penpol

Poly Medicure Limited

Macopharma Bharat Transfusion Solution

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics



5. Disposable Blood Bags Market Forecast by Product (US$ billion)



6. Disposable Blood Bags Market Forecast by End User (US$ billion)



7. Disposable Blood Bags Market Forecast by Geography (US$ billion)



8. Competitive Intelligence



9. Company Profiles

