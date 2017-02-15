Research Report on China's Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, 2017-2021 - Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China PVC Industry - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Research Report on China's Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Industry, 2017-2021" report to their offering.

The PVC market experienced rebound for three months from March to May in 2015. Up to the middle May, the average price of East China SG-5 rebounded to 5,920 CNY/ton increasing by 970 CNY/ton compared to the early 2015 due to the demand recovery, high prices of calcium carbide as major raw materials and declining supply of centralized maintenance of PVC enterprises. With the slump economic situation, demand and declining crude oil prices, PVC prices presented a trend of sharp decline from the middle May up to the end of 2015, breaking the record as the lowest for many consecutive years by average price.

The PVC industry is growing in the global position from the original pure importer to net exporter. Particularly, China implemented anti-dumping towards imported PVC from 2003, and calcium carbide method PVC developed rapidly. By the end of 2006, China became the world's leading manufacturer of PVC surpassing the U.S.A. in terms of the production capacity and output volume. In recent years, the overall export volume of PVC experienced a steady rise in China. PVC transferred from a net import volume of 1 million tons in 2010 to a net export volume of 500,000 tons in 2015.

With the improvement in economy and urbanization, the demand for PVC is expected to rise continuously from 2017 to 2021 in China.

Through this report, readers can acquire the following information:

- Development Environment of PVC Industry in China

- Supply and Demand in China PVC Manufacturing Industry

- Import and Export of PVC in China

- Operation Status of Major PVC Manufacturers in China

- Market Competition of China PVC Industry

- Major Driving Forces and Market Opportunities in China PVC Industry

- Analysis on Price Trend of PVC in China

- Risks and Challenges Faced by China PVC Industry

- Forecast on Development of PVC Industry in China

Companies Mentioned

- China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Qilu Branch)

- Haohua Yuhang Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Henan Shenma Chlorine Alkali Development Co., Ltd.

- Inner Mongolia Elion Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

- Shaanxi Beiyuan Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Shandong Xinfa Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Shanghai Chlor-Alkali Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Tianjin Dagu Chemical Co., Ltd.

- Xinjiang Tianye Co., Ltd.

- Xinjiang Zhongtai Chemical Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/p496vm/research_report

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716





