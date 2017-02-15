Global Security Labels Market Analysis & Trends 2016-2025: Interest in Anti-counterfeiting Measures has Propelled the Demand - Research and Markets

DUBLIN, Feb 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --



Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "Global Security Labels Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2025" report to their offering.

The Global Security Labels Market is poised to grow at a CAGR of around 5.5% over the next decade to reach approximately $35.3 billion by 2025.



This industry report analyzes the global markets for Security Labels across all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2013, 2014 revenue estimations are presented for 2015 and forecasts from 2016 till 2025.

The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies. With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.

The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.

The market data is gathered from extensive primary interviews and secondary research. The market size is calculated based on the revenue generated through sales from all the given segments and sub segments in the research scope. The market sizing analysis includes both top-down and bottom-up approaches for data validation and accuracy measures.

Report Highlights:

- The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

- Market forecasts till 2025, using estimated market values as the base numbers

- Key market trends across the business segments, Regions and Countries

- Key developments and strategies observed in the market

- Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

- In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

- Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2025

- Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered:

1 Market Outline

2 Executive Summary

3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Interest in anti-counterfeiting measures has propelled the demand

3.1.2 More applications for non-residue labels will emerge

3.1.3 Innovative smart technologies will provide platform for growth

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness

4 Security Labels Market, By Identification Method

4.1 Bar Codes

4.2 Holographic

4.3 Radio Frequency Identification

5 Security Labels Market, By Type

5.1 Branding

5.2 Informative

5.3 Identification

6 Security Labels Market, By Form

6.1 Sheets

6.2 Reels

7 Security Labels Market, By Composition

7.1 Adhesive

7.2 Release liner

7.3 Facestock

8 Security Labels Market, By Application

8.1 Retail

8.2 Consumer durables

8.3 Pharmaceuticals

8.4 Food & beverage

8.5 Others

8.5.1.1 Automotive

8.5.2.1 Aerospace

8.5.3.1 Construction

8.5.4.1 Logistic

8.5.5.1 Manufacturing

8.5.6.1 Data centers and government organization

9 Security Labels Market, By Geography

10 Leading Companies

10.1 RR Donnelley

10.2 Intertronix

10.3 3M Company

10.4 Avery Dennison Corporation

10.5 CCL Industries Inc.

10.6 UPM (Finland)

10.7 Honeywell International Inc

10.8 Tesa SE Group

10.9 Seiko Holdings Corporation

10.10 Group Dc

10.11 Label Lock

10.12 Polylabel.com

10.13 Guangzhou Huaisheng Packaging Co., Ltd.

10.14 Data Label

10.15 Kejing Electronics Co., Ltd.

For more information about this report visit http://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/3rzxmz/global_security

