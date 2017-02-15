SAN FRANCISCO, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 --RSA Conference 2017 Booth N4715 - TopSpin Security, Inc., the leader in intelligent deception and detection solutions, today announced that Info Security Products Guide, the industry's leading information security research and advisory guide, has named TopSpin and its DECOYnet™ Intelligent Deception and Detection Platform as winners in multiple categories in its 2017 Global Excellence Awards® Program.

TopSpin won Gold for Start Up of the Year; Bronze in the Deception Based Security category; and Bronze in the Tomorrow's Technology Today, USA category. The security industry celebrated its 13th Annual Global Excellence Awards in San Francisco by honoring excellence in every facet of the industry including products, people behind the successes and best companies.

More than 40 judges from a broad spectrum of industry voices from around the world participated and their average scores determined the 2017 Global Excellence Awards Finalists and Winners. Winners were announced during the awards dinner and presentation at the RSA Conference 2017 in San Francisco attended by the finalists, judges and industry peers.

TopSpin's DECOYnet™ post breach detection platform is the industry's only intelligent deception solution that offers a built-in traffic and security analysis engine - enabling highly accurate placement of mini-traps and decoys, an additional security layer through analysis and threat detection, and adaptive and flexible deception that evolves with enhancing network conditions. DECOYnet allows each individual network to ensure quick and accurate detection of cyberattacks.

"Info Security Products Guide's recognition of TopSpin and DECOYnet further validates our company and product as excellence-in-class and ahead of the curve," said Yoel Knoll, TopSpin's Marketing VP. "We are thrilled to win in multiple categories for our company and industry leading technology."

About Info Security Products Guide

Info Security Products Guide plays a vital role in keeping end-users informed of the choices they can make when it comes to protecting their digital resources. It is written expressly for those who are adamant on staying informed of security threats and the preventive measure they can take. You will discover a wealth of information in this guide including tomorrow's technology today, best deployment scenarios, people and technologies shaping info security and market research reports that facilitate in making the most pertinent security decisions. The Info Security Products Guide Global Excellence Awards recognize and honor excellence in all areas of information security. To learn more, visit www.infosecurityproductsguide.com and stay secured.

About TopSpin Security

TopSpin Security is the leader in intelligent deception and detection technologies which allow organizations to quickly and accurately detect breaches, engage attackers and neutralize advanced cyber-attacks. Its technology is based on a network of decoys that lure attackers by mirroring valuable network assets and are fully adaptive to organizations' changing environments. Its unique traffic analysis engine and integration into organizations' existing security infrastructure deliver the industry's only deception solution that provides for strategic placement of traps and decoys; added security and internal correlation; and operational advantages such as automated, point-and-click configuration. Once engaged, the decoys interact with attackers, deceiving them and slowing their advances, while providing accurate, actionable alerts and forensics trails. TopSpin's DECOYnet is already deployed by leading Global 2000 companies. The company's U.S. operations are headquartered in Mahwah, N.J., with its R&D center in Herzliya, Israel. Learn more at https://www.topspinsec.com.

