

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Consumer Prices, retails sales report as well as industrial production data will have an impact on the trading for the day. Another focus is on Fed Chair Janet Yellen's second testimony before the House of Financial Services Committee. Asian shares closed mixed, while European shares are trading higher. Wall Street may open broadly lower for the day, as the cues from early trading in U.S. Future index show.



As of 7 am ET, the Dow futures were surging 20 points, the S&P 500 futures were down 1. 50 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were declining 1.50 points.



U.S. stocks closed higher on Tuesday. The major averages finished the session at their best levels of the day. The Dow advanced 92.25 points or 0.5 percent to 20,504.41; the Nasdaq rose 18.62 points or 0.3 percent to 5,782.57; and the S&P 500 climbed 9.33 points or 0.4 percent to 2,337.58.



On the economic front, the Mortgage Bankers' Association's mortgage applications data for the week will be declared at 7.00 am ET. In the prior week, the composite index grew 2.3 percent, while the purchase index was up 2.0 percent.



The Labor Department's Consumer Price index for January is scheduled for release at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for consensus of 0.3 percent, unchanged from the prior month. CPI less food and energy is expected to grow 0.2 percent.



The Commerce Department's retails sales data for January will be revealed at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is for 0.1 percent increase, down from 0.6 percent growth a month ago. Less autos and gas, the index is expected to climb 0.3 percent.



Federal Reserve Bank of New York's Empire State Manufacturing Survey for February will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The forecasters are expecting index level at 7.5, up from 6.5 last year.



Federal Reserve Board of Governors' Industrial Production data for January will be issued at 9.15 am ET. The consensus is for no change from last month. In the previous month, the production growth was 0.8 percent.



The Atlanta Fed's Business Inflation Expectations survey results for February will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the previous month, the inflation expectations were up 2.0 percent.



The National Association of Home Builders' housing market index for February will be revealed at 10 am ET. The economists are looking for 69, slightly up from 67 last month.



The Energy Information Administration or EIA's Petroleum Status Report for the week will be released at 10.30 am ET. In the previous week, the crude oil inventories were 13.8 million barrels, while the gasoline reported a deficit of 0.9 million barrels. Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen will give her semi-annual monetary policy testimony before the House Financial Services Committee at 10 am ET.



Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren will give keynote speech at New York Association Economics Luncheon at the Harvard Club in NYC at 12.00 am ET.



Philadelphia Federal Reserve President Harker will deliver his speech on the economic outlook at La Salle University 16th Annual Economic Outlook in Pa., with media and audience Q&A at 12.45 pm ET.



Treasury International Capital data that tracks the flows of financial instruments into and out of the United States will be revealed at 4.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the foreign demand for long term U.S. securities was $30.8 billion.



New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak at a fireside chat moderated by Professor Maureen O'Hara at the Cornell College of Business Annual New York City Prediction Event in New York, with Q&A at 7.15 pm ET.



In the corporate segment, Bunge Ltd. (BG) announced an increase in the fourth quarter net income attributable to the company to $271 million from $203 million a year ago. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $1.70 from $1.31 a year ago. Net sales for the quarter climbed to $12.059 billion from $11.105 billion in the previous year.



Huntsman Corp. (HUN) Wednesday reported a surge in fourth quarter net income attributed to the company to $128 million from $4 million last year. On an adjusted basis, earnings were $72 million. On a per share basis, earnings increased to $0.53 from $0.02 a year ago. Revenue for the quarter increased to $2.395 billion from $2.332 billion a year ago.



SoftBank Group Corp. agreed to acquire Fortress Investment Group LLC (FIG) for about $3.3 billion in cash. As per the terms, each Fortress Class A shareholder will receive $8.08 per share, which represents a premium of 38.6 percent to the closing price of Fortress Class A common stock on February 13, 2017, and a premium of 51.2 percent to Fortress's 3-month volume-weighted average price, excluding dividends.



PayPal Holdings, Inc. (PYPL) announced a definitive agreement to acquire TIO Networks Corp. for C$3.35 or $2.56 per share in cash or an approximate C$304 million $233 million equity value. The purchase price represents a premium of 25.2 percent to TIO's 90-trading day volume-weighted average price as of February 13.



Asian stocks closed mixed. Chinese shares bucked the regional trend to end a tad lower, with the Shanghai Composite closing down 4.94 points or 0.15 percent at 3,212.99, dragged down by materials and industrial stocks. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index closed up 291.86 points or 1.23 percent at 23,994.87.



Japanese shares rose sharply. The Nikkei average climbed 199 points or 1.03 percent to 19,437.98 while the broader Topix index closed 0.95 percent higher at 1553.69. Australian shares climbed. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 53.90 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 5.809.10, its highest level in almost two years. The broader All Ordinaries index finished 48.20 points or 0.83 percent higher at 5,859.10.



European shares are trading broadly higher. CAC 40 of France is climbing 26.06 points or 0.52 percent. Germany's DAX is up 24.93 points or 0.20 percent. FTSE 100 of England is adding 37.97 points or 0.51 percent. Swiss Market Index is rising 47.76 points or 0.57 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 that provides a Blue-chip representation of super-sector leaders in the Eurozone is improving 0.47 percent .



