Sonic drill hole S18 was drilled to a depth of 173 metres and averaged 1,382 mg/l lithium and 11,041 mg/l potassium over a 168-metre sample interval (from 5 metres to 173 metres) with a peak assay of 1,740 mg/l lithium and 13,260 mg/l potassium over a 6-metre sample at 65 metres depth.

Figure 1: Maricunga Tenement Map Annotated with Drill Results