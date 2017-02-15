Christiane Bergevin Joins the Supervisory Board of RATP Dev

PARIS, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Christiane Bergevin is the first North-American Member to join the Supervisory Board of RATP Dev

RATP Dev is delighted to announce that Christiane Bergevin has joined its Supervisory Board since January 1st, 2017. Christiane has held a number of executive positions. She was President of SNC-Lavalin Capital, and Executive Vice-President, Partnerships and Business Development for Desjardins Group, before launching her own consultancy firm in 2016. During her tenure with Desjardins - the largest financial coop in Canada- she oversaw investments totaling more than 2 billion USD through acquisitions and partnerships in Canada, the United States and Europe.

Christiane previously led the growth and operations of the financial advisory and engineering subsidiary of SNC-Lavalin, one of the world's largest engineering and construction groups. As part of this role, she was co-financial advisor for the award-winning financing deal for the Canada Line light rail system in Vancouver, built as a public-private partnership.

She is the first Vice-Chair of the Chamber of Commerce of Canada, and was a member of the Executive Committee of the Montréal Metropolitan Chamber of Commerce. Christiane is a former director of CDPQ and BDC, as well as the listed companies Talisman Energy and Fiera Capital.

"Christiane Bergevin's expertise in finance and development strategies, her understanding of the transport industry and infrastructure projects, her in-depth knowledge of North America and her international background are valuable assets that will drive the growth of our group," stated Laurence Batlle, Chief Executive Officer of RATP Dev. "We are honored that she is joining RATP Dev's Supervisory Board."

The Supervisory Board of RATP Dev now has eight members, including four independent ones and four women. It is chaired by Elisabeth Borne, Chairwoman and Chief Executive Office of RATP group.

NOTES FOR EDITORS :

RATP group

With 14 million passengers every day worldwide, RATP group is the fifth largest urban transport operator in the world. The multimodal network operated by RATP in the Paris region, with its 14 metro lines (including two driverless lines), two regional express network (RER) lines, seven tramway lines, 350 bus lines and shuttle services catering to the region's two international airports, is the largest of its kind in the world to be managed by a single company.

RATP Dev

RATP Dev is RATP group subsidiary set up in 2002 to export the Group's operation and maintenance knowhow outside the historic network operated by RATP in the Paris region. RATP Dev now operates in 15 countries on four continents (United Kingdom, France, Italy, Switzerland, Algeria, Morocco, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, India, China, South Korea, the Philippines, the USA and Brazil). In 2015 RATP Dev generated revenue of more than 1.1 billion euros.

CONTACTS: