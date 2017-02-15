Alteryx Analytics 11.0 Delivers Scalable, Flexible and Governed Self-Service Analytics

Alteryx, Inc., a leader in self-service data analytics, today announced the availability of Alteryx Analytics 11.0, the latest version of its platform. With Alteryx Analytics 11.0, users across business, data, and analytic functions can seamlessly and quickly access and develop insights from a variety of data sources across their organizations. This release tackles the issues of complex analytic infrastructure stacks and distributed analytic models that organizations face by alleviating data access and departmental silos, and offering greater data integrity, a higher-level of analytic sophistication and balanced governance to truly enable self-service data analytics.

"In our increasingly data-driven world, organizations are keenly aware of the value of harnessing data to drive decision making; however, a recent study* cited more than three-quarters of CEOs lack confidence in data quality," said Laura Sellers, Vice President of Products at Alteryx, Inc. "As business users utilize more data to conduct analysis, they often rely on traditional spreadsheets for more complex analysis compromising the integrity of the process and the output. With Alteryx Analytics 11.0, data workers of various skill levels are equally armed with a technology truly suited for modern, accurate data analytics."

The latest release of Alteryx Analytics empowers users with:

Governance and Data Access at Enterprise Scale: Alteryx Server gives comprehensive visibility and compliance control to IT and data managers across an organization with a new data connections manager, scheduling controls to monitor and automate the creation of reports and processes, and desktop usage tools so administrators can efficiently audit the use of Alteryx Designer for analytic workflow creation on users' desktops.

Alteryx Server gives comprehensive visibility and compliance control to IT and data managers across an organization with a new data connections manager, scheduling controls to monitor and automate the creation of reports and processes, and desktop usage tools so administrators can efficiently audit the use of Alteryx Designer for analytic workflow creation on users' desktops. Analytic Flexibility: With Alteryx, organizations are provided with a flexible, code-free, and open architecture, with connections to more than 75 different data sources. New seamless SQL Server and Oracle connections; extended in-database support to include SAP Hana, Microsoft Azure SQL Database, Microsoft Analytics Platform System, and IBM Netezza; and connector enhancements to Sharepoint and Zip files empower analysts to harness the full value of their existing and emerging data assets.

With Alteryx, organizations are provided with a flexible, code-free, and open architecture, with connections to more than 75 different data sources. New seamless SQL Server and Oracle connections; extended in-database support to include SAP Hana, Microsoft Azure SQL Database, Microsoft Analytics Platform System, and IBM Netezza; and connector enhancements to Sharepoint and Zip files empower analysts to harness the full value of their existing and emerging data assets. Sound Insights: Analysts of all skill levels can now reduce errors and accelerate analytic insights that help deliver confidence in analytic outputs. New data profiling allows users to discover data quality problems independently and early in the analytics process and quickly resolve them. New embedded Global Search functionality provides users with in-product access to analytic samples, tutorials, and thousands of Alteryx Analytics experts from the Alteryx Community. An enhanced formula writer provides suggestions, error notifications, and auto-completion of expressions for fast and accurate expressions.



"Alteryx Analytics 11.0 has significantly improved our process of assessing the effectiveness of our workplace safety products," said Eric Okunevich, Product Line Manager for the National Safety Council. "And, it's not just about the product, the in-product Global Search function allows me to easily leverage an extensive knowledge base and access the robust community of analytics experts around the world."

Advanced Analytics for Everyone: Alteryx Analytics 11.0 modernizes the platform's most popular predictive analytics tools to interpret, understand, and create analytic models faster. New intuitive predictive visual outputs for linear regression, logistic regression, and decision tree statistical analysis boost the understanding and evaluation of each model. Extended, code-free, in-database advanced analytic support for Teradata, Oracle R and SQL Server 2016 reduces data movement and enables users to actualize the power behind their data warehouses.

About Alteryx, Inc.

Alteryx is a leader in self-service data analytics. Alteryx Analytics provides analysts with the unique ability to easily prep, blend and analyze all of their data using a repeatable workflow, then deploy and share analytics at scale for deeper insights in hours, not weeks. Analysts love the Alteryx Analytics platform because they can connect to and cleanse data from data warehouses, cloud applications, spreadsheets and other sources, easily join this data together, then perform analytics predictive, statistical and spatial using the same intuitive user interface, without writing any code. Visit www.alteryx.com or call 1-888-836-4274.

Alteryx is a registered trademark of Alteryx, Inc. All other product and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.

