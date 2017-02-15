CORAL SPRINGS, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Nutra Pharma Corporation (OTCQB: NPHC), a biotechnology company marketing Nyloxin® and Pet Pain-Away™ in the over-the-counter (OTC) pain management market, announced today that the Company and their products were featured in an interview aired last night on Miami's NBC News affiliate (www.nbcmiami.com).

"NBC News has been featuring the use of natural products for the treatment of a variety of ailments," commented Rik J Deitsch, CEO of Nutra Pharma. "For the most part, these reports have discussed the use of marijuana. Nutra Pharma's Nyloxin has been shown to be just as potent as opiate pain relievers without the side effects caused by the use of opiates or marijuana," he continued. "The report focusses on Nyloxin and Pet Pain-Away. These are clinically proven, legal and all-natural products that are available today to deal with pain and inflammation in people and their pets," he concluded.

The interview was conducted by Jamie Guirola with filming at Nutra Pharma's laboratory facility and the reptile farm that houses their cobras for venom production. Jamie, through his interviews, learned about cobra venom and its use as a potent pain-reliever (analgesic) and anti-inflammatory agent.

Nutra Pharma will announce further strategic business segment actions over the coming weeks. The Company expects to address Nyloxin® chronic pain solutions for the Sports-Athletic market as well as for Aging Individuals and Baby Boomers. Nutra Pharma is also addressing chronic pain in pets, especially dogs and cats, with Pet Pain-Away™.

