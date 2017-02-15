CAMBRIDGE, UNITED KINGDOM -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Cambashi, a leading global industry analyst and market consulting firm, today announced the launch of its latest market data resource, the Cambashi BIM Design Observatory. This observatory provides a comprehensive, quantitative view of the BIM Design software market. This includes Architectural CAD, Civil CAD, Civil CAE, MEP, Structural CAD, Structural CAE, general purpose CAD, and other relevant software tools. The observatory ensures a sound basis for analyzing size, growth, movement and other trends to support planning at local, regional and global levels.

Architectural CAD dominates in developed countries

The Cambashi BIM Design Observatory presents spending on BIM Design software in terms of eight key segments -- Architectural CAD, Civil CAD, Civil CAE, MEP, Structural CAD, Structural CAE, general purpose CAD, and other software tools. In the first general release of this data, Architectural CAD accounts for around 1/3rd of the US $3 billion market.

Other BIM Design tools and Civil CAD are the next biggest categories, followed by Structural CAD.

Architectural CAD is the highest spending category in all but one of the top six countries, only China -- out of the U.S., Germany, France, UK, Japan and China -- has greater spending in another category, Civil CAD. This may be because many of the iconic buildings in China are designed by international architect firms, potentially designing outside China. However, there are many substantial civil engineering projects -- dams, roads, railways, bridges etc. -- in China. The majority, if not all, of these are designed and built by Chinese companies. So, not only are there many more civil engineering projects in China, but also more of them are designed in China.

Reliable data enables stakeholder buy-in to the marketing plan

The size of the market for BIM Design in each of the eight software categories is detailed for 57 countries. There are 8 countries in the Americas region, 14 in APAC and 35 in EMEA.

Data for the BIM Design software market is included from 2012 to 2016. Forecasts out to 2020 are also included. The forecasts are based on a combination of Cambashi analysis and econometric data from Oxford Economics.

For BIM market planners who need to size just one or more of the sub-segments, such as MEP design software or Structural Analysis software, there has been little reliable, authoritative market data. Cambashi's BIM Design Observatory gives market planners the detailed view they need, enabling them to plan with real data, rather than relying on gut feel and estimates. That can make the difference between global buy-in to the plan or having key stakeholders walk away.

A user's view

Nemetschek's Business Development group researched the available market reports and identified Cambashi as being the team that could help. Jens Lederer, Director of Business Development for Nemetschek Group, said, "We want to provide a consistent and relevant data set that offers help to all stakeholders -- across the group, for individual brands, and regionally. Cambashi, in our view, delivered the best quality market data available for the AEC Market, from a proven track record."

A 360 degree perspective

The Cambashi Market Observatories are a set of consistent and multi-perspective datasets for the technical software market. They provide detailed information on software spend by country, industry and product and the size of user communities, for a range of technical software application types, including:

CAD, CAM, CAE

PLM

BIM

AEC

GIS

IoT (software development tools)

Each data set provides a different way of measuring the use of software in industry, and can be used in combination to support business planning at global, regional and local levels. The methodology combines public and 3rd party data sources with Cambashi's quantitative and qualitative research in each of these market views. Developed over 25 years, the combination of top down macroeconomic, industry detail and bottom up supply side (software provider) views leads to a highly consistent, multi-granular view of the market. In detail these views are:

The Cambashi BIM Design Observatory segments the AEC design software market by product category, across more than 50 countries worldwide Sources: Cambashi Observatories, Cambashi product research

The Cambashi Product Observatory segments the technical applications market by product group, revenue stream and major geographic area for the top 28 software providers Sources: Cambashi provider research, public financial data

The Cambashi Country Observatory provides a snapshot of market opportunity by investigating technical application spend across more than 50 countries worldwide Sources: Oxford Economics, IMF, World Bank, EITO, national statistics

The Cambashi Industry Observatory breaks down global technical applications spend into over 100 industry classifications in over 50 countries Sources: Oxford economics, national statistics, Kew Associates, Cambashi research

The Cambashi Employment Observatory highlights the potential user base for technical software in over 100 different industries and occupations and across 50 countries Sources: National statistics, ILO, Cambashi research

The Cambashi Provider by Industry Observatory maps the revenues of the top 28 global technical applications providers across 11 major industry sectors and 3 major geographies. Sources: Cambashi provider research, Product and Industry Observatories

The Cambashi System Engineering and Embedded Software Observatory captures provider revenues of over 300 software providers by major geography and revenue coverage of SMART industries in 8 major segments in 50 countries. Sources: Cambashi provider research, public financial data, Industry Observatory



