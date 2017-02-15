Cannabis Industry Growth Continues as Diversity Leads to Alternative Revenue Streams

PALM BEACH, Florida, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Various cannabis and legal marijuana operators rather than competing for indentifying the latest industry services and products, a few companies are exploring all revenue generating opportunities through more diversified product and services portfolios.However the marijuana industry as a whole had another great week recently, with theViridian Cannabis Stock Indexup for the eighth consecutive week. For the seven days ended February 3, the index gained 1.8 percent.Companies with market performances of note or new developments include:Sugarmade, Inc. (OTC: SGMD), Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc. (OTC: RMHB), Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC: MCOA), Hemp Inc. (OTC: HEMP), Agritek Holdings, Inc. (OTC: AGTK).

Sugarmade, Inc.(OTCQB:SGMD) today announces it is in the final stages of preparation for its product launch of Sriracha Seasoning Stix, under its licensing agreement with Irwindale, California-based Huy Fong Foods, Inc., the maker of Sriracha Hot Chili Sauce.Sriracha Seasoning Stixs are encapsulated Huy Fong Sriracha Sauce and other seasonings in the form of a 'stick' which are inserted into meat, fish and poultry prior to cooking.Sriracha Seasoning Stixs are a hard solid at room temperature, but as heat is applied the sticks begin to liquefy allowing the meat fibers to act like a sponge absorbing all the delicious Sriracha flavors.Read this and more news for SugarMade, including recent Cannabis related developments at:http://marketnewsupdates.com/news/sgmd.html

"We could not be more excited about our upcoming Sriracha Seasoning Stix launch," commented Jimmy Chan, CEO of Sugarmade."Thus far, interest is off the chartswith our websites already receiving more than 60,000 signups for free shippingand our offer for free samples exceeding capacity on the first day.We think the culinary world is in for a seriously delicious treat with Sriracha Seasonings Stix."

Last week, Sugarmade having secured access toimportant patents for the active packaging of cannabisannounced its product development strategy. The technology the Company intends to introduce will not only help to better preserve cannabis, including THC levels, via control of oxygen and carbon dioxide levels, humidity and thermodynamic cooling but will also significantly improve the safety of cannabis via the emission of food safe oxidizers to mitigate mold, bacteria and other pathogens, including powdery mildew.

In other Cannabis market performances of note from trading yesterday:

Rocky Mountain High Brands, Inc.(OTCQB: RMHB) closed up on Tuesday trading over 3 Million shares by the market close.Rocky Mountain High Brands develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-infused food and beverage products. The company offers hemp-infused beverages, including energy drinks, black tea, and lemonade; hemp-infused edibles, such as energy bars; and hemp-infused energy shots and coffee shots.

Marijuana Company of America, Inc.(OTC: MCOA) closed up over 5% on Tuesday trading over 10.1 Million shares by the market close.Marijuana Company of America recently announced that it has retained the services of 420 Pros to provide branding and marketing services for MCOA, targeting the investment community, hempSMART (non-THC cannabinoid consumer market) and Club Harmoneous (THC consumer market).

Hemp Inc.(OTC: HEMP) closed down very slightly on Tuesday trading over 18.4 Million shares by the market close.Hemp produces products made from industrial hemp. The company also offers products and services to the medical and recreational marijuana industries. It also develops and operates a website providing entertainment and news related to medical marijuana industry.

Agritek Holdings, Inc.(OTC: AGTK) closed up just under 5% on Tuesday trading over 4.2 Million shares by the market close. Agritek reported last week that the Company has completed the purchase and closing of the eighty (80) acre approved cannabis farm for the medicinal and recreational sector located in Pueblo, Colorado. The eighty (80) acre parcel including water and mineral rights now owned directly by Agritek Holdings as a major land asset for cultivation of cannabis is planned to be sectioned by acres and leased to licensed cultivators, manufacturers and one lab partner with expectations for production by the second quarter of 2017.

DISCLAIMER:MarketNewsUpdates.com (MNU) is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels.MNU is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein.MNU and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security.MNU's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities.The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material.All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks.All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release.MNU is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers.Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks.For current services performed MNU has been compensated three thousand nine hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press release issued by Sugarmade, Inc. by a non-affiliated third party.MNU HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and MNU undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



