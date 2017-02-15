Free Space Optics (FSO) Worth 1,198.9 Million USD and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market Worth 14.91 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

According to the new market research report on the "Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market by Component (LED, Photo Detector, Microcontroller, and Software), Transmission Type (Unidirectional and Bidirectional), Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets. The FSO market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 41.4% between 2017 and 2022, to reach USD 1,198.9 Million by 2022 from USD 212.4 Million in 2017. The FSO market is majorly driven by the factors such as last mile connectivity, free licensing of FSO, and alternative solution for overburdened RF technology for outdoor networking. The VLC market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 62.9% between 2017 and 2022, to reach USD 14.91 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.30 Billion in 2017.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160303/792302 )



Browse90 market data Tables and63 Figures spread through 190 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Free Space Optics (FSO) and Visible Light Communication (VLC) Market"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/visible-light-communication-market-946.html

Early buyers will receive 10% customization on this report.



The major factors driving this growth are faster and safer data transfer than other competing technologies; RF spectrum bandwidth crunch; no bandwidth limitation and less energy consumption; and greener, cleaner, and safer technology.

Mobile backhaul and smart stores applications hold the largest share of the FSO & VLC markets, respectively

The mobile backhaul application of FSO held the largest market share of the overall FSO market, whereas the smart stores application of VLC held the largest market share of the overall VLC market in 2016. As the mobile backhaul application was the early adopter of FSO technology, it holds the largest market share. On the other hand, as smart stores were the early adopters of VLC technology, they hold the largest share of the overall VLC market in 2016 and the trend for smart stores is expected to continue till the commercialization of bidirectional VLC applications.

Download PDF Brochure @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownload.asp?id=946

Software is expected to be the fastest-growing component of the VLC market

The software component of the VLC technology market is expected to grow at the highest rate between 2017 and 2022. This is mainly due to the expected advent of two-way communication by the end of 2022, which would increase the installation of software as it would help to operate and control many applications and allow them to be enabled on phones, tablets, and many other platforms. The photo detector market closely follows the software market and is expected to grow at the second-highest rate during the forecast period. This is due to the requirement of almost equal amount of receivers as transmitters in the overall VLC system.

Americas is the major consumer of FSO & VLC

The Americas region held the largest share of the FSO and VLC market in 2016. The huge investments in telecom infrastructure, government funding, and increasing military expenditure are the major reasons for the largest share of the FSO market in this region. In line with this, the government funding and deployment of several VLC systems in public as well as commercial places are the factors making the Americas a major consumer of VLC.

Inquiry Before Buy @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_Buying.asp?id=946

The report profiles the most promising players in the FSO & VLC market. The competitive landscape of the market is highly dynamic due to the presence of a significant number of big and small players. The key players in the FSO market are LightPointe Communications, Inc. (U.S.), fSONA Networks Corp. (Canada), Plaintree Systems Inc. (Canada), Wireless Excellence Ltd. (U.K.), and Trimble Hungary Kft. (Hungary), among others. The key players in VLC market include Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), General Electric Co. (U.S.), ByteLight, Inc. (Acuity Brands, Inc.) (U.S.), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), LVX System (U.S.), Oledcomm (France), pureLiFi Ltd. (U.K.), LightBee Corp. (Spain), Outstanding Technology Corp. (Japan), IBSENtelecom (Norway), and Supreme Architecture Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Browse Related Reports

Smart Lighting Market by Product Type (Smart Bulbs, Fixtures, and Lighting Controls), Light Source (Fluorescent, LED, HID), Communication Technology (Wired, and Wireless), Software & Service, Application, and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/smart-lighting-market-985.html

LED Lighting Market by Installation Type (New Installation and Retrofit Installation), End-Use Application (Indoor Lighting and Outdoor Lighting), Product Type (Lamps and Luminaires), and Geography - Global Forecast to 2022

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/led-lighting-market-201130554.html

Subscribe Reports from Semiconductor Domain @ http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Knowledgestore.asp

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the "Growth Engagement Model - GEM". The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write "Attack, avoid and defend" strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M's flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, "RT" connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical info graphics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.



Contact:

Mr. Rohan

MarketsandMarkets

701 Pike Street

Suite 2175, Seattle,

WA 98101, United States

Tel: 1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com



Visit MarketsandMarkets Blog@ http://www.marketsandmarketsblog.com/market-reports/electronics-and-semiconductors

Connect us on LinkedIn @ http://www.linkedin.com/company/marketsandmarkets

