TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- DoubleLine Income Solutions Trust (TSX: DSL.UN) (the "Fund") announced today a cash distribution for the month of February for Class A Units and Class U Units. Unitholders of record at the close of business on February 28, 2017 will receive a cash distribution in the amount of C$0.05417 per Class A Unit and US$0.05417 per Class U Unit, payable on or about March 14, 2017.

Further information about the Fund can be found at www.bmocm.com/investorsolutions under "Closed-End Funds".

