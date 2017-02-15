We all knew that 2016 was going to be a banner year for the U.S. solar market, but now we have some definitive figures to back this up. According to the latest data produced by GTM Research and Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), the U.S. solar market grew 95% from 2015 to 2016, with a whopping 14.6 GW installed.

This made solar the largest source of new generation that came online in the United States, at 39% of new capacity. For the second year in a row, solar and wind together represented roughly 2/3 of new capacity, with natural gas-fired generation making up most of the rest.

This is in sharp contrast with previous years. Five years ago ...

