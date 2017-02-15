"By seamlessly integrating all of the components needed for a disaster recovery infrastructure into a single platform, we are able to provide to partners a simple-to-deploy and cost-effective method of adding DRaaS to their service portfolios," said Jeff Ready, CEO and co-founder of Scale Computing. "We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Pinnacle to make DRaaS a possibility for their customers who may otherwise feel like disaster recovery is too expensive or too difficult to implement. We will continue to support their efforts as they roll out their service to small and midsized organizations throughout their region."

Scale Computing integrates storage, servers and virtualization software into an all-in-one appliance-based system that is scalable, self-healing, and as easy to manage as a single server. Using industry standard components, the HC3 appliances install in under an hour, and can be expanded and upgraded with no downtime. High availability insulates the user from any disk or server failure and a unified management capability driven by the patented HyperCore Software', efficiently integrates all functionality. The result is a data center solution that reduces operational complexity, allows a faster response to business issues, and dramatically reduces costs.

