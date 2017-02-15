KING OF PRUSSIA, PA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- Wearable Health Solutions, Inc. (OTCQB: WHSI), a Pennsylvania-based wearable health device manufacturer, announces that it is now shipping the much anticipated iHelp+ 3G™ mobile medical alert system to dealers in the United States and Canada.

"The response from dealers and central stations who have been testing the product for several months now has been amazing," said Ronald Adams, CEO of WHSI. "We are very excited to finally get the iHelp+ 3G™ out into the marketplace, and we anticipate our revenues growing substantially. It is a very exciting time for WHSI."

The iHelp+ 3G™ and the iHelp Cloud dealer portal are now integrated with 10 (ten) central stations, which enables just about any dealer the ability to use this product. WHSI will continue to integrate with several more central stations over the next few weeks.

The iHelp+ 3G™ is a small, easy to use, medical alert device. Not only does it work on a 3G wireless network, and anywhere there is cellular service, it also includes additional safety options like fall detection, Real GPS, a Find Me tracking Function, and Geo-Fencing. It is the most advanced and reliable mobile medical alert system on the market today.

About WHSI

WHSI provides mobile health (mHealth) products and services to dealers and distributors throughout the globe. As a leader in the rapidly growing medical alarm device and eHealth sector, the Company provides innovative wearable healthcare products, tracking (GPS, Bluetooth) services, and turn-key solutions that enable users to be proactive with their health. Through our culture, our drive, and the expertise of each individual employee, we are uniquely positioned to build shareholder value by setting the highest standards in service, reliability, and safety in our rapidly growing industry.

Safe Harbor Statement

Statements in this press release that are not statements of historical or current fact constitute "forward-looking statements." Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors that could cause the Company's actual operating results to be materially different from any historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition to statements that explicitly describe these risks and uncertainties, readers are urged to consider statements that contain terms such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "expect," "intends," "intend," "anticipate," "anticipates," "plans," "plan," to be uncertain and forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained herein are also subject generally to other risks and uncertainties that are described from time to time in the Company's filings with Securities and Exchange Commission.

