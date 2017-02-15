Surprising Study Shows The Majority of E Cigarette Users Are Over 40

NORWICH, England, February 15, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

SmokShop.comare one of the largest retailers of electronic cigarettes in the UK and recentlycarried out a surveyto determine what the average 'vaper' looks like. A number of questions were asked and the results were surprising.

If you look at the marketing for most vape companies you will notice that the target audience is mainly male, and somewhere between the mid-20s and early 30s. The emphasis seems to be on hip, urban street culture and most images are of men represented by the younger generation.

So, the data collected by SmokShop from a random group of 500 customers was expected to back this up. But as it turns out the average vaper isn't what you would expect.

This is the first time SmokShop have conducted a survey like this and the results have opened up some interesting discussion on marketing and advertising strategies.

THE SURVEY

The survey aimed to highlight what the typical vaper looks like, and took into account, age, sex, and reasons for vaping. The data below highlights the results:

Vapers under 30: 15.5%

Vapers over 40: 66.6%

Vapers over 50: 39.3%

Vapers over 60: 15.7%

Vapers over 70: 1.6%

Vapers that have quit smoking altogether since vaping: 83.5%

Vapers that want to quit vaping: 13.2%

Male vapers: 76%

Female vapers: 24%

WHAT DO THE RESULTS SHOW?

The most surprising statistic is the fact that over 66% of vapers in the survey are over 40, with nearly 40% over 50 and a mere 15.5% being under 30.

This means the typical vaper doesn't look like the public image at all.Granted, some vape shops may be hang outs for the stereotypical vaper, but the majority of vapers seem to be ex-smokers from the older generation ordering e cigarettes online, and using vaping as a substitute for smoking.

The debate continues about the safety of e cigarettes, but a study carried out in 2015 by the NHS found that e cigarettes are 95% safer than tobacco. So, the fact that the older generation are switching to e cigarettes can only benefit the NHS in years to come, as theoretically, there should be less smoking related illnesses.

With all the negative reports about e cigarettes, this new finding can be seen as a positive which will hopefully benefit the future of our nation's health and economy.

