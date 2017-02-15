sprite-preloader
Mittwoch, 15.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

2,571 Euro		+0,437
+20,48 %
WKN: 929401 ISIN: FI0009008080 Ticker-Symbol: ACN 
Aktie:
Branche
Elektrotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ASPOCOMP GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASPOCOMP GROUP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ASPOCOMP GROUP
ASPOCOMP GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ASPOCOMP GROUP2,571+20,48 %