Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-15 14:50 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aspocomp Group Oyj, Managers' Transactions, February 15, 2017 at 3:50 p.m.



Aspocomp Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions ____________________________________________



Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Ojala, Antti Position: Other senior manager Issuer: Aspocomp Group Oyj LEI: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26



Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION Reference number: 743700W8ZIJAMXWWWD26_20170215151331_3 ____________________________________________



Transaction date: 2017-02-15 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Instrument type: SHARE ISIN: FI0009008080 Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL



Transaction Details (1): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 2,65000 EUR



Aggregated transactions (1): Volume: 3000 Volume weighted average price: 2.65000 EUR



For further information, please contact Mikko Montonen, CEO, tel. +358 20 775 6860, mikko.montonen(at)aspocomp.com.



ASPOCOMP GROUP PLC



Mikko Montonen CEO



Aspocomp - a service company specializing in PCB technologies



Aspocomp specializes in demanding PCB technologies, serving its customers throughout the entire life cycle of a product. Aspocomp sells and manufactures PCBs and also provides related design and logistics services as well as technology solutions. Aspocomp creates value for its customers with unique products and solutions, strong manufacturing and technology expertise, as well as fast and reliable deliveries. A wide network of expert partners together with Aspocomp's own manufacturing enables its customers to cost-effectively buy their PCBs from a single provider over the entire life cycle of a product.



A printed circuit board (PCB) is the principal interconnection method in electronic devices. PCBs are used for electrical interconnection and as a component assembly platform in most electronic applications. Aspocomp's customers are companies that design and manufacture telecom systems and equipment, automotive and industrial electronics, security technology and semiconductor testing systems.