WASHINGTON, DC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- The Chamber of Digital Commerce is co-hosting the "Blockchain in Healthcare Code-A-Thon" in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office of the National Coordinator for Health Information Technology (ONC). Code-A-Thon participants will develop distributed-ledger-based applications and solutions that address key operational issues in the nation's health care system -- including identity management, data aggregation and data linkage.

The Code-A-Thon is open to the public and will take place over an intense 24-hour period at Georgetown University. Up to 12 winners will be announced at the opening ceremonies of the DC Blockchain Summit on March 15, 2017. Up to $15,000 will be awarded to the challenge winners; prizes range from $500 - $5000.

"ONC's participation speaks volumes about the serious, long-term potential application of blockchain to the health care sector," said Perianne Boring, founder and president of the Chamber of Digital Commerce. "This competition will highlight the wide-reaching benefits of blockchain and distributed ledger solutions, while creating new opportunities for innovation in health care."

"The Code-A-Thon is a great opportunity to follow up on the blockchain in health care challenge we administered, which received over 70 whitepapers, and the subsequent workshop we co-sponsored with our colleagues at the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST)," said Steve Posnack, ONC's Director of the Office of Standards and Technology. "We look forward to seeing how this event can expand everyone's thinking about blockchain-based applications in health care."

Participants in the Code-A-Thon will be challenged to use open source distributed ledger technology and health-specific standards to address one of the following health information technology (health IT) tracks:

1. Identity Management - Use of blockchain to support the identity management requirements for application programming interfaces (APIs) for both provider-to-provider and provider-to-patient exchanges.

2. Metadata Tagging and Policy Expression - Use of blockchain for securing metadata, tagging information, and managing access to health information.

3. Data Aggregation and Linkage - Use of blockchain technology to securely aggregate, link and share patient data.

The "Blockchain in Healthcare Code-A-Thon" is limited to the first 100 contestants and 50 attendees who register. For more information, rules, registration and prizes, visit: www.cccinnovationcenter.com/challenges/blockchain-in-healthcare-code-a-thon/.

Registration will end promptly March 7, 2017 at 11:59 pm ET.

About the Chamber of Digital Commerce

DigitalChamber.org or follow us on Twitter: @ChamberDigital.

Chamber Media Contact:

Erin Tye

Paragon Public Relations

Erin@paragonpr.com

+1.646.558.6226



