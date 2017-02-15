REDONDO BEACH, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- SECFilings.com, a leading financial news and information portal offering free real time public company filing alerts, announces the publication of an article discussing AXIM® Biotechnologies Inc.'s (OTCQB: AXIM) recently expanded drug development pipeline.

The cannabis industry is expected to surpass $50 billion in size over the coming years, with the bio-pharmaceuticals space being among the most attractive industry subsets. The best opportunities in the bio-pharma space have broad clinical pipelines that help diversify risk and proprietary technologies that offer advantages over the competition.

AXIM Biotech has developed one of the industry's most diverse clinical pipelines with nine clinical programs in development (several have been recently added). According to its website, the company plans to launch the first of its pharmaceutical products by 2018/2019 with Phase IIA clinical data expected this year and next year.

In late-January, the company announced that it began clinical trials at Wageningen University in the Netherlands for the treatment of Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) with its CanChew Plus CBD gum. The company's other clinical programs target everything from Multiple Sclerosis to Crohn's Disease using the same delivery system. These programs help diversify risk for investors and ensure the highest risk-adjusted returns over time.

Please follow the link to read the full article: http://analysis.secfilings.com/articles/151-axim-biotech-offers-the-broadest-pipeline-in-the-cannabis-industry

About SECFilings.com

Founded in 2004, SECFilings.com provides free real time filing alerts to over 600,000 registered members and offers services to help public companies grow their audience of interested investors.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns SECFilings.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://secfilings.com/Disclaimer.aspx.

SECFilings.com

Paul Archie

406-862-2242

parchie@secfiings.com



