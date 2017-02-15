SEATTLE, WA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/15/17 -- CFN Media Group ("CannabisFN"), the leading creative agency and digital media network dedicated to legal cannabis, today announced the publication of an article and video CEO interview covering InMed Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s (OTCQB: IMLFF) (CSE: IN) groundbreaking cannabinoid biosynthesis technology.

The cannabis plant has been used for centuries for its therapeutic benefits, but researchers have only recently started to understand how it works in the human body. While tetrahydrocannabinol ("THC") and cannabidiol ("CBD") may be the most studied, there are 90+ other cannabinoids in the plant that could be valuable therapeutics with a relatively well-established safety profile given the plant's history. InMed Pharmaceuticals aims to leverage its innovative biosynthesis manufacturing technology to unlock the potential of these 90+ other cannabinoids by cost-effectively, safely and scalably producing them in a laboratory setting.

The process of growing, harvesting, processing and purifying cannabinoids can be costly -- time and resource intensive with several factors impacting quality control. While extraction of THC and CBD is economically feasible since they are far more prevalent in the plant (accounting for up to 90% of the total quantity of cannabinoids that can be extracted), the less common cannabinoids are very expensive due to their scarcity. Despite their potential in treating disease, it simply isn't realistic to explore their use in pharmaceutical products due to their high cost.

Most 'medical marijuana' companies have focused on using the whole plant and/or extraction of oil mixtures, while pharmaceutical companies have focused their efforts on growing cannabis, extracting THC and CBD in their pure forms ( > 99%), and studying their effects on conditions like epilepsy and pain management. Unfortunately, these factors could be limiting the potential uses for the extensive number of cannabinoids in treating various serious medical conditions.

InMed Pharmaceuticals has taken a unique low-cost / high-yield approach to developing cannabinoid-based compounds for inclusion in their products. By utilizing the process currently employed to manufacture insulin for diabetes, the company's strategy can scalably produce a wide range of cannabinoids beyond simply THC and CBD. These cannabinoids could have broad-reaching potential, but haven't been studied extensively because they are difficult to extract from the cannabis plant at scale.

InMed is initially targeting Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) and Glaucoma with specific cannabinoid compounds that have shown promise in early studies. EB is an orphan condition that has no currently approved treatments, which could pave the way for faster regulatory approvals and a dramatic improvement in patient quality of life. Glaucoma is the second leading cause of blindness in the developed world.

The company's manufacturing technology will provide the compounds needed to research and commercialize their internal product candidates; however, it is estimated that the market for CBD alone, as an ingredient for mixing into other products, will surpass $2B by 2020. This manufacturing capability could very well be a huge stand-alone business opportunity for InMed.

Please follow the link to see the interview with CEO Eric A. Adams and read the full article: http://www.cannabisfn.com/inmed-pharma-develops-scalable-approach-to-cannabinoid-production/

Learn how to become a CFN Media client company, brand or entrepreneur: http://www.cannabisfn.com/become-featured-company/

Download the CFN Media iOS mobile app to access the world of cannabis from the palm of your hand: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/cannabisfn/id988009247?ls=1&mt=8

Or visit our homepage and enter your mobile number under the Apple App Store logo to receive a download link text on your iPhone: http://www.cannabisfn.com

About CFN Media

CFN Media (CannabisFN), the leading creative agency and media network dedicated to legal cannabis, helps marijuana businesses attract investors, customers (B2B, B2C), capital, and media visibility. Private and public marijuana companies and brands in the US and Canada rely on CFN Media to grow and succeed.

CFN launched in June of 2013 to initially serve the growing universe of publicly traded marijuana companies across North America. Today, CFN Media is also the digital media choice for the emerging brands in the space.

Disclaimer:

Except for the historical information presented herein, matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements that are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements. Emerging Growth LLC, which owns CFN Media and CannabisFN.com, is not registered with any financial or securities regulatory authority, and does not provide nor claims to provide investment advice or recommendations to readers of this release. Emerging Growth LLC may from time to time have a position in the securities mentioned herein and may increase or decrease such positions without notice. For making specific investment decisions, readers should seek their own advice. Emerging Growth LLC may be compensated for its services in the form of cash-based compensation or equity securities in the companies it writes about, or a combination of the two. For full disclosure please visit: http://www.cannabisfn.com/legal-disclaimer/.

CFN Media

Frank Lane

206-369-7050

flane@cannabisfn.com



