GREENSBORO, NC--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - The Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA), has named cybersecurity advocate and and CTO of Secure Designs Ron Culler as a 2017 winner of the CompTIA Tech Champion Award. Culler's fellow honorees are Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) and Rep. Will Hurd (R-TX).

The CompTIA Tech Champion Award annually recognizes individuals who exemplify leadership in the technology sector and who have championed policies that advance the country's IT industry. Each year, honorees include one leader of the House of Representatives, one leader of the Senate, and one leader from industry. Previous Senate awardees include Sen. Hatch (R-UT), Sen. Wyden (D-OR), Sen. Coons (D-DE), and Sen. Merkley (D-OR).

The award was presented during CompTIA's annual 'D.C. Fly-In', which brings together more than 100 solution providers, vendors and other IT professionals to discuss industry trends, issues and legislation in both state houses and the nation's capital. Culler is a delegate of the North Carolina Technology Association.

This year's event focuses on industry priorities including trade, immigration, cybersecurity, STEM education, workforce and telecommunications. The 2017 Fly-In will highlight the need for training and apprenticeships to advance the tech workforce.

Culler said, "CompTIA is an extraordinary organization that gives a voice on IT policies to everyone involved in technology and creates an amazing range of programs to improve our technology future. I am very honored to join the ranks of leaders, policy makers and and visionaries who have received the CompTIA Tech Champion Award."

Culler is a member of multiple industry advisory councils and boards and his current roles include Chair of CompTIA's IT Security Community and Member of CompTIA's CAPC, Community Executive Board, and IoT working group. Ron is also an active member of the North Carolina Technology Association where he serves on the Advisory Council. In addition to his contribution to many other industry councils and boards he also provides mentorship to several entrepreneurial organizations.

Larry Cecchini, President and CEO of Secure Designs (SDI), said, "We are very pleased to see Ron recognized by CompTIA for his advocacy on behalf of the tech community in the U.S. Ron's passion for progress is reflective of our culture at SDI and our commitment to the leaps in value and security we are able to provide our customers on a daily basis."

