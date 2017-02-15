NEW YORK, NY--(Marketwired - February 15, 2017) - Sinequa, a leader in cognitive search and analytics, today announced that the company achieved a record performance for the fiscal year 2016 ending on December 31, 2016, including strong double-digit growth and the addition of important new customers and partners. Worldwide software bookings grew more than 51% compared to the last fiscal year. Sinequa's North American operations based in New York have registered exceptional growth, and are already generating more than 68% of the company's software business. During this period, the company's subscription-based license fees grew by 89%. As a result of the significant growth in the U.S., Sinequa will move into its expanded New York office located in the heart of the Flatiron District in March.

"We are delighted to see that in the last fiscal year, our customers and partners continue to expand the use of our platform. They are realizing how strategic cognitive search and analytics can be for their business, as it has allowed them to achieve a successful digital transformation and safeguard their leadership in a highly complex and competitive environment. This digital transformation hinges on the ability of large enterprises and public organizations to extract value from their data of all kinds -- and this is where we excel," said Fabrice de Salaberry, COO of Sinequa.

FY 16 Achievements - Product Innovation, Sustained Growth, Global Team Expansion, Industry Recognition

During fiscal year 2016, Sinequa achieved the following significant milestones:

Product release: General availability of Sinequa ES Version 10. Powered by machine learning capabilities at its core, this groundbreaking Cognitive Search & Analytics Platform helps deliver deep analytics of content and user behavior, offering information with continually improving relevance to users in their work environments.

Major customer deals: Added new major customers in multiple industry verticals across the globe such as the International Monetary Fund, an international organization headquartered in Washington, DC, and Groupama, a leading French insurance group.

License model: The company's new subscription license model has been rapidly embraced across all markets. Among the first subscription-based sales during the period was a multi-million dollar agreement with a large U.S.-based biopharmaceutical company.

Partner program: Launched a new Partner Advantage Program to further expand Sinequa's ecosystem of consulting firms, systems integrators and technology alliances. Search Technologies, Ekimetrics, Atos Worldwide, EPAM, Thales Communications & Security, Sword Group and InfoClinika have already joined Sinequa's Partner Advantage Program.

Analyst Research and Awards recognition: IDC Research published an in-depth case study about "Agile Information Discovery at AstraZeneca." Sinequa ES V10 was also nominated in the Big Data Insider Award 2016 in the "Big Data Management & System Tools" category. In addition, Sinequa has been featured in Forbes Magazine among the Top 10 Hot Artificial Intelligence (AI) Technologies.

Staff Expansion

During the fiscal year, Sinequa grew its worldwide team and expanded its executive leadership team with the appointment of Stéphane Kirchacker as vice president, Sales EMEA. With 20 years of sales, project management and business development experience gained in the U.S. and Europe, Kirchacker joins Sinequa from ASG Software Solutions where he was senior vice president, Business Development Infrastructure Software. Kirchacker holds an executive MBA from ESCP Europe as well as a Master degree in Artificial Intelligence from the University of Paris 6.

In addition, Sinequa appointed Jeff Evernham as director of Consulting, North America. Evernham joined Sinequa from Knowledgent where he served as the practice lead for the company's Analytics and Visualization practice. Evernham has also held executive leadership positions with North Highland Data and Analytics and Synygy. He holds a Master of Engineering degree from MIT.

About Sinequa

Recognized as a leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Search and other analysts' reports, Sinequa provides a cognitive search and analytics platform for Fortune Global 2000 companies and government agencies. Using advanced Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Machine Learning algorithms, the solution offers insights extracted from structured and unstructured data. Millions of users in the world's largest and most information-intensive organizations, including Airbus, AstraZeneca, Atos, Biogen, UCB, Credit Agricole, Mercer, and Siemens, rely on Sinequa to put business-critical information at the fingertips of their employees. Sinequa develops its expertise and its business around the world with a broad network of technology and business partners. Sinequa is a founding sponsor of the Cognitive Computing Consortium. For more information, visit www.sinequa.com.

